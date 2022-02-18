WEARMOUTH BRIDGE COLLISION UPDATE: Pedestrian remains in serious condition in hospital

Northumbria Police said that just after 5.40pm on Saturday, February 12, it received a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a Ford Focus travelling northbound on the bridge.

The 66-year-old pedestrian, who was walking with the assistance of a four-wheeled rollator, was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, where he remains in a serious condition.

The force added that the driver stopped at the scene and is assisting them with enquiries.

Wearmouth Bridge, Sunderland.

Police want anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to get in touch.

Officers are also keen for anyone with information about the injured man’s movements prior to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact police online via the Tell us Something pages on the Northumbria Police website, contact officers on 101 quoting reference NP-20220212-0856 or by emailing [email protected]

