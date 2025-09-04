4 . Group photo of Foundation of Light participants with Dan Neil

Reflecting on being a role model for young footballers in the North East, Dan spoke about the importance of inspiring the next generation. “There's been a number over the last few years that have come in into the first team, me, Patto [Anthony Patterson), Chris Rigg, obviously Tommy [Watson], who went and scored that unbelievable goal. I hope that, especially us four, can set that example for kids in the area to keep working hard, you know we were one of those kids at one point we just worked hard and kept focused and now we’re playing for Sunderland. Hopefully they can see a bit of that in themselves and keep working hard.” | Foundation of Light