The SAFC midfielder marked the end of the Foundation of Light’s summer holiday programme with a special visit to Ford Football Hub.
The former Foundation of Light Community Champion met children attending the Foundation’s Train Like a Pro, Train Like a Lioness and Disability Football sessions.
Throughout the school summer holidays, Sunderland AFC's registered charity has welcomed over 1000 young people to sessions at the Beacon of Light and across the region.
1. Dan Neil taking a photo with a player from the Foundation of Light Disability Football Session
The sessions at the Beacon of Light give youngsters an opportunity to experience a day in the life of a professional footballer, including tailored drills, match analysis and tactical games.
2. Dan Neil answering questions from children on the Train Like a Pro session
Dan was quizzed on a range of topics including training, mental health and some of his career highs and lows. He said: "There was some really good questions, actually, and it was just nice to see so many people coming down here to play football. From the questions they asked they're being taught the right things. I got some [questions] that I didn't expect, in terms of off-days, how hard is each day and how much work it is to prepare for games and things," he added. "At that age, thinking about things like that was surprising."
3. Dan fielded plenty of questions from the youngsters
Dan Neil achieved promotion to the Premier League alongside fellow North East home-grown teammates Chris Rigg, Anthony Patterson and Tommy Watson.
4. Group photo of Foundation of Light participants with Dan Neil
Reflecting on being a role model for young footballers in the North East, Dan spoke about the importance of inspiring the next generation. "There's been a number over the last few years that have come in into the first team, me, Patto [Anthony Patterson), Chris Rigg, obviously Tommy [Watson], who went and scored that unbelievable goal. I hope that, especially us four, can set that example for kids in the area to keep working hard, you know we were one of those kids at one point we just worked hard and kept focused and now we're playing for Sunderland. Hopefully they can see a bit of that in themselves and keep working hard."