They provide entertainment to big name brands like Butlins, P&O Cruises, Parkdean Resorts and Warner Hotels - and now a city firm is dancing with joy after scooping a big award.

The team from ISG collecting their award | Submitted

Sunderland-based entertainment agency and production company I-Stage Group (ISG) has been named Agency of the Year by The Entertainment Agents Association, a big milestone for the city firm which started life in 2013.

From its base at North East BIC on Hylton Riverside, ISG specialises in providing entertainment and production for holiday parks, cruise lines, corporate events, and theatres throughout the UK and beyond.

The company's in-house production facility is led by creative director Duncan McManus and music producer Peter Waite.

The team’s productions, which have entertained countless audiences over the years, include Ibiza in Symphony, which features iconic dance tracks performed by a full orchestra, and Re-Take That, one of the country’s most popular Take That tributes.

Ibiza in Symphony returns to The Parade Ground this summer | Sunderland Echo

The team also nurtures the talent of future performers through its Inspire Stage School, based at Castle View Academy, enhancing students' confidence through dance, singing, and drama.

The award follows an endorsement from Matt Williams, head of entertainment at Warner Hotels, and Mike Godolphin, director of entertainment at Butlins.

Paul Waite, CEO and founder of ISG, said: "It reflects not just our achievements, but the trust our clients place in us and the exceptional talent of every team member who has contributed to this success.

"The victory underscores ISG's comprehensive service offering, which includes bespoke production creation, event management, and artist development.”

You can next catch the Ibiza in Symphony show on home turf when they play The Parade Ground as part of The Fire Station’s Summer Parties 2025 series on Sunday, August 31.