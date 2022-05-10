‘We will stuff them’ – Sunderland AFC fans react to the Black Cats reaching Wembley in the League One play-off final

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Cats fans in Sunderland city centre have reacted to the team reaching Wembley.

Following a tense evening at Hillsborough, Sunderland booked their place at Wembley on Saturday, May 21, where they will face Wycombe Wanderers.

After beating Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 over two legs, the trip to the national stadium will be Sunderland’s fourth since they dropped to the third tier of English football – with a place in the Championship up for grabs.

Teacher Simon Coxon, from Penshaw, revealed that he was nervous during the Sheffield Wednesday game but thinks Sunderland have a good chance of winning at Wembley.

The 54-year-old said: "I’m absolutely over the moon, I’m delighted for the lads and for the town, it is brilliant.

"I’m always nervous when it comes to Sunderland, I was nervous before and during last night’s game but I’m optimistic for Wembley, I think this time around it is our time, the confidence is high so why not?”

Anthony Southern, 61, from Ryhope, was also full of confidence that Sunderland will be able to deliver at Wembley and expressed his pride in the players.

The season ticket holder commented: “I think we will stuff them, 3-0 and it will be a good weekend.

"Alex Neil has done a really good job, I am really proud of them so get in there.”

The 63-year-old stated: “I think he has been good, everyone was calling for him to make subs last night, we looked tired after they scored but the two lads who you could of took off, Clark and Roberts, did the job.”

Retired printing press operator, Brian Butler from Fulwell, feels that the Wembley final against Wycombe will be a “very easy” game.

The 69-year-old said: "The result was fantastic, it is the best thing in the world for Sunderland, I was watching it in the house and I was terrified.

"I think it will be 3-0 at Wembley, very easy game as what Alex Neil has done is working.

Eddie Cuthbert hopes that the game will see a club as big as Sunderland make their way back up the football league after a tough few years.

The 74-year-old added: “I wasn’t watching it but I was listening to it on the radio, I was on the edge of my seat for the full game.

"I’m feeling good for the play-off final, I think it will be a 2-0 win but it is ridiculous for a club as big as Sunderland to be where they are.”

Matthew Turner, 41, from Grangetown, was another Sunderland fan who feels like this will be the Black Cats’ year.

He commented: “I thought it was a good game and I’m happy with the result – I’m feeling confident for a win at Wembley.”

