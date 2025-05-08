Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“We’ll never forget what Red Sky did for our family” - the words of Nathan Cole who is running the Sunderland City Half Marathon to raise vital funds for the charity which helped to save his niece’s life.

Nancy suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in November 2024, when she was just four years old.

In an incredible act of courage, Nancy’s father performed CPR while Nancy’s mother raced to their local defibrillator point. The defibrillator she retrieved was a Red Sky Foundation community device - match-funded by local residents from Ryhope.

While Nancy was being treated at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle, Red Sky Foundation stepped in to support the family through every step of their ordeal.

The charity provided emergency accommodation at Scott House, which is sponsored by Red Sky, as well as supplying parent support bags filled with everyday essentials.

They also helped to cheer Nancy and other child heart patients up by handing out ice creams every Friday.

The Red Sky Foundation gave the family a defibrillator to keep at home and arranged counselling for both her parents to help them through the emotional aftermath of their ordeal.

Speaking ahead of his fundraising run, Nathan said: “We will never forget what Red Sky did for our family. It wasn’t just about the equipment, it was the kindness, the support, the way they looked after us when everything was falling apart.

“Running this half marathon is my way of saying thank you and to make sure the Red Sky Foundation has the funding it needs to support other families in the same position.”

Sergio Petrucci, founder of Red Sky Foundation, added: “Many of our runners have a special reason for choosing a Red Sky Foundation running vest and Nathan’s story about giving back after the support his family received from us really touched our hearts. We’re delighted Nancy’s outcome is one to celebrate and we wish Nathan and all of the people taking part the very best of luck.”

The Sunderland Half Marathon is organised by Steve Cram.

Steve said: “It’s incredibly moving to see runners like Nathan take on the Sunderland City Run for such a deeply personal cause. Red Sky Foundation’s work is literally life-saving, as Nancy’s story so powerfully shows.

“Their defibrillators and support for families in crisis are making a real difference in our communities. We’re proud to have them as our charity partner.”

Based in the North East, the Red Sky Foundation raise vital funds for babies, children and adults, who are born with or develop heart conditions and who are in need of cardiac care, by providing lifelong support to them and their families.