We were reunited with premature baby Meadow after giving her specialist care

“It’s rare to see the babies we’ve transferred again, so this was really special,” say ambulance staff after being reunited with premature baby, Meadow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) crew and Northern Neonatal Network (NORNET) nurse from the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) in Newcastle recently reunited with a very special patient and her family, three months after carefully transferring her between hospitals.

Meadow and Alex | NEAS

Baby Meadow McGready, her parents Danielle and Chris, and the medical team who cared for her came together for an emotional “blue-light reunion” at NEAS headquarters in Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 20 July, Sandyford-based clinical care assistant Alexandra “Alex” Summers and Wideopen-based ambulance support practitioner Leanne Dean were tasked with transferring Meadow, born six weeks prematurely, from Sunderland Royal Hospital back to Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital (NSECH) in Cramlington.

Meadow had arrived on 18 July weighing just 5lbs 12oz and required specialist neonatal care due to complications during her birth.

Neonatal transfers like Meadow’s are among the most complex operations NEAS undertakes. With more than 3,700 staff and over 300 frontline vehicles, NEAS works across 3,230 square miles to ensure patients of all ages receive the right care, at the right time, in the right place; coordinating specialist transfers to make them as safe and seamless as possible.

Meadow, Chris and Danielle, Alex, and Katie. | NEAS

Alex recalled: “Meadow was a beautiful little girl who’d needed treatment straight after birth, and mum hadn’t met her yet, so it was lovely knowing we were taking her to meet her mum for the first time. Dad was excited too, taking a selfie of us with the incubator to send ahead so mum knew her little girl was safe and on her way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He drove in convoy with us from Sunderland to Cramlington and was waiting with mum as Meadow was brought in. They were such a lovely family, and it was really special to be part of reuniting them.”

Joining the crew for the transfer was NORNET nurse Katie Kilby, based at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle. Together, they ensured Meadow remained stable in a specialist incubator for the 18-mile journey, demonstrating the skill, teamwork, and precision required for neonatal transfers.

Katie said: “Every neonatal transfer is a team effort; from the ambulance crew preparing the vehicle to our specialist monitoring and treatment throughout the journey. Babies like Meadow are incredibly fragile, so every movement, every turn, and every second of the drive matters.

Alex, Katie, and Meadow. | NEAS

“Some of our transfers involve critically unwell babies who need urgent surgery or intensive care, while others, like Meadow’s, are about safely bringing families back together. It’s incredibly rewarding to see outcomes like hers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the teamwork involved, Alex said: “The specialist neonatal team are a vital service in the North of England. As a crew, we’re purely transport, with the neonatal team providing all clinical care. It’s reassuring knowing the baby is in such expert hands while we get them safely to their destination.”

Meadow’s father, Chris McGready, a station manager with Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, praised the team: “It all came as a bit of a shock when Meadow needed to be moved, even though we knew it was a possibility. The NEAS crew and nurse were amazing.

“They kept us informed at every stage and made sure we understood what was happening. To see that level of teamwork from the other side was incredible, and it meant the world to us to have Danielle and Meadow back together.”

The experience was particularly poignant for Chris who serves with Northumberland Fire and Rescue, and whose father is a retired paramedic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle said: “Thanks for being such an amazing team and transferring my little miracle to see me for the first time. After two long days this made such a difference and helped me recover.”

Chris added: “I’ve seen partnership working many times in my own role, but seeing NEAS and the hospital teams come together for our daughter was something else entirely. We’ll never forget it.”

Reflecting on the reunion, Alex said: “It’s really lovely to be asked to reunite with Meadow and her parents - when we transported her she was only a few days old. It’s wonderful to see how she’s grown and hear about all the special memories they’ve made since.

“It’s rare to see the babies we’ve transferred again, so this was really special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now twelve weeks old, Meadow is thriving at home - a reminder of her resilience and the extraordinary care she received in her first days of life.

Dr Imran Ahmed, lead neonatal consultant at Sunderland Royal Hospital, said: “We’re so pleased to hear baby Meadow is doing well and that her family are full of praise for all those involved in her care.

“We know those early days are a very anxious time for parents and we work alongside other units across the region to provide everything we can to support them. We know how important reuniting Meadow with her mother was.

“We’re delighted we were able to give her the treatment she needed so she was well enough to head back to Danielle and the team at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.”