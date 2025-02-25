‘We just wanted to do something on behalf of the Hull City fans to show our respect for Bradley’

Hull City fan Johnny Hayton has been speaking after photographs emerged following Saturday’s game against Hull in which Johnny and his friend Chis Stone were seen wearing Tigers’ tops with moving tributes to SAFC fan Bradley Lowery who tragically passed away in 2017 from neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer.

Johnny Hayton (left) and Chris Stone wearing their Hull City shirts paying tribute to Bradley Lowery. | Johnny Hayton

The two Tigers’ fans were seen photographed outside the Colliery Tavern before the game. Johnny’s shirt displayed the message which read ‘Total Respect, RIP Bradley Lowery’ whilst Chris’s shirt encompassed the message ‘RIP Bradley Lowery, Always Be Remembered’.

Speaking to the Echo, Johnny, 61, who lives in Airmyn near Hull, said: “We got the messages on the shirts after Bradley died and we’ve worn them ever since when Hull City have played Sunderland.

“We just wanted to show our absolute respect for Bradley and his family on behalf of the Hull City fans.”

Bradley tragically passed away on July 7, 2017. | Sunderland Echo

Little Bradley was just six-years-old when he passed away on July 7, 2017. Bradley was a regular mascot, leading out the team and struck up a remarkable friendship with striker Jermain Defoe.

His battle touched the hearts of football fans across the nation and world, including in Hull.

Johnny said: “Like all football fans we followed Bradley’s story. It really touched our hearts and we had the shirts made and have worn them ever since.

“When a tragic event like this happens it shows how football can be a powerful force in uniting people together.”

Johnny and Chris were staying with friends in Sunderland.

Johnny added: “This time we decided to leave the shirts with our friend who is going to place them on the memorial at the Stadium of Light which represents the fans’ Heaven Branch.”

The SAFC Heaven Branch was set-up to honour the memory of lost loved ones who shared a passion for the football club.

Following Bradley’s passing, his parents Gemma and Carl set up a charity in his memory. The Bradley Lowery Foundation fundraises to provide equipment and access to treatments not available on the NHS for children with life threatening or life limiting conditions.

Jermain Defoe remains a patron of the charity.