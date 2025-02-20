“The Fans’ Museum has done a lot for our team and after hearing they’d been broken into we wanted to return the favour by giving something back” - the words of Herrington Greens Under 9s joint management team with the children set to take on a 73km running challenge to raise vital funds for the popular pre match venue.

Located at the Grade II listed site of the former Monkwearmouth Train Station, the museum was this week (February 17) targeted by thieves who broke into the site and according founder Michael Ganley have caused “over £10,000 worth of damage”.

Herrington Greens Under 9s are running 73km to raise money for the Fans' Museum. | Herrington Greens

The reported burglary is the latest in a long running series of burglaries and acts of vandalism against the museum since it opened to the public in 2019.

After hearing about the most recent reported break-in, the junior club’s joint management team of Jonny Langley, Andrew Richardson, Craig Hodgson and Mark Rosamond decided they wanted to do something to help.

Jonny, 38, said: “Last year, Michael kindly donated some gifts to help us raise funds to buy football kit for the team and we now have the Fans’ Museum’s name on the shirts.

“He also arranged for the children to visit the museum to see everything on display and to try on the strips.

“When we saw the museum had been broken into and was facing another hefty bill, we wanted to return the favour and give something back to Michael and the museum.”

Damage caused to the Fans' Museum during break-in | Fans' Museum

After approaching the children who play in the team for ideas they decided to take on a 73km running challenge, in recognition of that famous day at Wembley 52 years ago when Sunderland AFC triumphed over Leeds United to lift the FA Cup.

Jonny added: “The kids were really keen to help and we discussed a number of challenges, but eventually decided on a running challenge.

“As well as covering a combined distance of 73km we have also set our target at £1973 in recognition of the year Sunderland won the cup.

“The Fans’ Museum is a beacon for the city. It’s not just about football memorabilia as Michael and his team do so much good work in the local community.”

The children and staff are now set to take on the challenge at 9am on Saturday March 8 at Silksworth running track.

The team have set up a Just Giving page and at the time of writing have already raised £659 towards their target.

Fans' Museum founder Michael Ganley. | sn

After hearing about the children’s fundraising exploits, Michael said: “The support we have had since the break-in has been amazing and I’m proud and honoured that these children have taken it upon themselves to raise money for the museum.

“These children are our city’s future and it’s fantastic they have an appreciation of the museum.”

Jonny added: “As a team we are about developing the children as people, not just players.”

Everyone Active Silksworth have provided free access to the running track for the fundraising event.