With its charming illustrations and positive message of self acceptance, two city women have teamed up to inspire children to grow at their own pace with a new book.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Gordon and Hannah Graham | Submitted

Penned by Sunderland food community champion Jo Gordon and illustrated by talented artist Hannah Graham, The Story of the Lazy Loaf is a new book aimed at inspiring local children and features well-known city landmarks.

Inspired by the Lazy Loaf breadmaking kits Jo produces with the Sunshine Cooperative in High Street West, the story seeks to reassure young readers that everyone develops in their own way and at their own speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The story came from the idea that some people might be seen as lazy if they don’t reach the same milestones as others,” said Jo.

“As a former teacher, I’m used to the idea that you should pass exams, go to college or university and get a degree. But not everyone follows the same path and, just like the Lazy Loaf, we all grow at our own pace.”

The book features local landmarks | Submitted

Jo runs the My Sisters’ Kitchen community food project which includes the Raising Dough food truck, which recently came third in the Northern heat of the British Street Food awards held in Sunderland, where it was praised by Hairy Biker Si King.

Driven by her own lived experiences of the challenges young people encounter, co-founder Jo created the Raising Dough street food project to offer training and volunteering opportunities to young people facing barriers to employment and education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo and Hannah used their experiences to create the book | Submitted

The Story of the Lazy Loaf aims to inspire little foodies and was launched at the recent Sunderland Food & Drink Festival where Hannah also did portraits for passersby.

Jo and Hannah will also be at the Sunniside Food Market which returns this Saturday, June 28.

The book will be on sale at the market, priced at £6.99, with all profits going to support SEND community projects in Sunderland and a ‘Buy 2, Give 1 Free’ option to help get copies into the hands of Wearside children who may not own books.