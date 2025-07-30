We want more people to know about Sunderland gem 17nineteen

One of Sunderland’s most historically-significant buildings is entering a new chapter after dedicated volunteers take over its day to day running.

Standing tall in the East End, Holy Trinity Church was once at the heart of old Sunderland, housing the old town’s council chamber, the first fire service, Magistrates’ Court and even its first library.

In recent years it’s undergone a remarkable transformation into events and community space 17nineteen, named after the year the church was consecrated, whilst still hosting six services a year in its role as a church.

With a dwindling congregation, the 300-year-old building had fallen into disrepair and was in major need of specialist care.

After being vested into the care of the Churches Conservation Trust (CCT), a charity which protects at risk churches across the country, the church was awarded £5.1m by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, vital money which allowed for painstaking restoration work to turn it into the events space.

But with that funding coming to a close, funding which had paid for staff roles, the next steps needed to be taken for the community asset.

Now, an official 17nineteen Volunteer Group has been formed who will operate in conjunction with the CCT, who still maintain the building side of the venue.

Some of members of the volunteer group, from left: Brenda Owens, Pat Bell, Bill Dove, Stuart Miller, Geraldine Arthur and Craig Owens | Sunderland Echo

There’s more than 20 volunteers so far, who are registered with CCT, with more invited to join the group - and they want Sunderland to know 17nineteen is there for all.

The venue already hosts various community groups, from stitching, jewellery and craft groups to history talks and men’s mental health groups and any community group can use it for free.

There is also still a programme of gigs and events hosted by third parties at the church, as well as its popular fairs and East End tours.

The building has been painstakingly restored | Sunderland Echo

But the group is keen to get across the message that the venue is also open three days a week, from Wednesday to Friday from 10am to 4pm, and anyone can just pop in for a coffee, to have a look around or even to work remotely.

Stuart Miller from the volunteer group said: “The Fire Station and what is happening in that area of the city is fantastic, but we need a counterpart down here and this building is central to the development of this area.

“We want people to know it’s alive and well and flourishing under the volunteers.”

Grade 1-listed 17nineteen stands alongside other East End gems such as the Donnison School, Sunderland Maritime Heritage, Queen Street Masonic Lodge and Trafalgar Square amongst other buildings that tell the story of Sunderland over the centuries.

“This building really was the heart of Sunderland,” added fellow volunteer Brenda Owens.

While the National Lottery Heritage Fund funding was vital in helping to restore the building and making it fully operational, it was a finite pot of money, which means the CCT needed to find an operator to help continue the good work - which the volunteers have done.

Anyone who would like to join the volunteers or any community group who would like to use the space can find out more on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/17Nineteen