We threw a Buckingham Palace-style garden party for our 100-year-old great grandma

A Sunderland great grandma had a right royal knees up to celebrate turning 100 in style.

Hilda Oram is a big fan of the Royal family, in particular King Charles, who she has admired since his days as a young prince, so when she turned 100 her family gave her the full Royal treatment.

Hilda Oram celebrating her big day | Submitted

With the help of staff at Thorncliffe in Thornhill, her family transformed the care home into a Buckingham Palace-style garden party, complete with life-size cut out of King Charles, a royal-themed cake, balloon arch - and even a tiara for the birthday girl who was dressed in Royal blue.

Hilda’s family and friends, as well as fellow residents, filled the garden for the party which daughter-in-law Tracey Oram said was a perfect way to celebrate Hilda’s big day.

“She has always loved King Charles,” said Tracey. “Even when the Queen was alive she’d joke she wasn’t bothered about her, it was always Charles she liked.

They had a right royal knees up! | Submitted

“The staff at the care home bring her newspapers and she always cuts out things about him. When he became King, she said she hoped she’d live long enough to get her 100th birthday card from him.

Hilda’s wish came true when she received the card on her birthday, July 30.

“The card arrived in a beautiful envelope with a crest via registered post and she cried when she opened it,” said Tracey.

Born in Hendon and raised in Cairo Street, Hilda met her future husband Arthur when she was a teenager during the war.

She worked in the shoe department of the much-missed Blacketts shop, where they met.

They went on to marry when she was 19 and lived together in Tunstall until Arthur’s death in 2012.

Friends and family helped Hilda celebrate in style | Submitted

The pair had son Colin, now 72, and he and their extended family gathered to mark Hilda’s milestone birthday, with the care home also providing a buffet, BBQ and a singer performing the classics.

The great grandma, who also worked as a Provident Lady, lived independently until she was 95 when she moved to Thorncliffe.

Tracey said: “I have to say how wonderful Thorncliffe is. We cannot thank them enough. Hilda was poorly during Covid and moved there then. Because of Covid we couldn’t visit and be able to check it out beforehand. We just had to hope and pray it was good.

“You hear so many bad stories about care homes, but Thorncliffe deserve a medal. It’s only small, with 19 residents and they do a wonderful job.”

Speaking about the key to Hilda’s long life, Tracey said: “She is so well read, she always has her books and her memory is out of this world.”