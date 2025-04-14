Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland baby bank which has helped thousands of children has been formally recognised by The King for its lifeline work.

Steph Capewell, centre, being presented the award | Submitted

Love, Amelia has been formally presented with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service – the highest recognition a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

Described as the MBE for volunteer groups, the award highlights outstanding work delivered by local volunteers to benefit their communities.

The award was officially announced on November 14, 2024 to mark His Majesty The King’s birthday, recognising the exceptional commitment and impact of Love, Amelia’s volunteers in supporting children and families across the North East.

Now, the formal presentation has just taken place at the charity’s premises in Hendon.

Named after Amelia Capewell who died when she was just 12 minutes old, the charity was founded in 2019 by her parents, Steph and Phill, who, along with their team of staff and volunteers, have managed to help 20,000 children in Amelia’s name.

The Sunderland charity helps children in need across the region aged from 0-16, from families living on the bread line to children with disabilities and those affected by issues such as human trafficking and domestic violence.

The award is regarded as an MBE for charities | Submitted

Many of the items donated by the public to Love, Amelia are pre-loved but go through quality control before they are given to children. Other items, such as nappies etc, are new or end of line stock donated by organisations.

Steph, from Castletown, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, which truly belongs to our incredible volunteers.

“At Love, Amelia, we believe that no child should go without, and access to essentials like clothing, nappies, and a safe place to sleep should be a right, not a luxury.

“This award is a powerful recognition of the compassion and commitment our volunteers show every day in tackling child poverty and supporting the youngest members of our community.”

Her Honour Lucy Winskell OBE, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Tyne and Wear, presented the award, joined by Councillor Allison Chisnall, the Mayor of the City of Sunderland.

Lucy Winskell OBE, His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Tyne and Wear, visited the charity's base in Hendon | Submitted

Also in attendance were Deputy Lieutenants Dr Norman Taylor and Paul Callaghan, John McCabe, Chief Executive of the North East Chamber of Commerce, Baroness Julie Elliott of Whitburn Bay, and Councillor Michael Mordey, Leader of Sunderland City Council.

Before the formal presentation, Ms Winskell was given a tour of Love, Amelia’s premises, where she had the opportunity to meet and speak with the charity’s Board of Trustees, staff team, volunteers, and supporters.

During the visit, she learned more about the day-to-day operations of the baby bank, the growing need for support across the region, and the vital role volunteers play in ensuring families receive the essentials they need.

In further celebration of this achievement, two representatives from Love, Amelia will attend a Royal Garden Party next month at Buckingham Palace, representing the charity and the many volunteers who power its work.

For more information about Love, Amelia and their work, visit www.loveamelia.org.uk.