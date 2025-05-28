“Your actions could prevent a major fire” - that’s the message from North East firefighters as they urge people to pack a picnic, not a BBQ, this summer to prevent the risk of wildfires.

The warning, which comes during National BBQ Week (May 26 to June 1), follows what is set to be the driest spring on record in a century, according to the Met Office.

Last month, (April) County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) saw a 230% increase in outdoor fires, compared to the same period in 2024.

Dry weather creates the perfect conditions for wildfires, which can have devastating consequences to wildlife and community areas.

Wildfires can be caused by careless actions such as leaving a BBQ to smoulder, or, through deliberate fire setting.

Station Manager Gary Tough said: “We’re asking everyone to help reduce the risk of wildfires and protect our countryside by packing a picnic, not a BBQ.

“However, we know that some people will still be tempted, so we are urging everyone to please make sure it’s done safely and responsibly.

“Never place a BBQ inside or near the opening of a tent or caravan and make sure there is plenty of space around you when cooking.

“Once you’ve finished cooking, pour plenty of water or sand over your disposable BBQ to make sure it’s completely out.

“Never put it in a bin until the coals are cold to the touch – even warm embers can reignite.

“Don’t ever take a used BBQ into a tent, caravan, or car – they can give off carbon monoxide as they cool, and that can be deadly.”

The Service warned that when firefighters are attending preventable fires, it can impact its ability to respond to other emergencies.

Station Manager Tough continued: “We also want to remind everyone to take their litter home and not drop cigarettes or matches on the ground - and never throw them from a car window - as these things can also potentially start wildfires.

“Your actions could prevent a major fire.

“Let’s all play our part in keeping Durham and Darlington safe.”

Here are some top BBQ safety tips:

Never place a BBQ inside or near the opening of a tent or caravan and make sure there is plenty of space around you when cooking.

Never place the BBQ on anything flammable as the foil base gets very hot.

The ground underneath a BBQ can stay dangerously hot for hours after it's been removed – a hidden risk to people and wildlife.

Make sure you’re following the instructions on the BBQ packaging, especially when it comes to setting it up, lighting it, and putting it out.

Make sure your disposable BBQ is fully extinguished by pouring plenty of water or sand onto it.

Do not place a disposable BBQ in a rubbish bin until the coals are fully out and it has cooled down completely.

Don’t put the BBQ or burnt charcoal in your car or tent. When BBQs cool, they release carbon monoxide fumes, which can be deadly.