“We felt discriminated against. There are already so many things we can’t do and in today’s day and age the dimensions of our wheelchairs shouldn’t prohibit us from going to the theatre.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The words of Southwick sisters Leah and Stephanie Robson who both suffer from the debilitating condition muscular dystrophy and as a result rely on high backed electric wheelchairs to provide the mobility and physical support they need.

Stephanie and Leah Robson. | Toni Robson

The sisters and their family contacted Sunderland Empire theatre to enquire about purchasing tickets for the Rocky Horror Picture Show on January 23rd. However, the sisters said they were informed over the telephone that they would not be able to attend in their electric wheelchairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie and Leah said they were informed during the conversation that they would have to either sit in a standard sized wheelchair in the allocated wheelchair spaces or transfer from a wheelchair to a normal seat in the auditorium - both something which they say their physical condition would prohibit them from doing.

Whilst the theatre has subsequently contacted the sisters to say they can now be accommodated in their electric powered wheelchairs, both Stephanie and Leah have been left angry at the upset caused when they were initially informed their chairs were too large.

The sisters were looking to purchase tickets for the Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Sunderland Empire. | Sunderland Echo

Leah, 23, said: “I was initially told my electric powered chair was too big. It would be impossible for me, as suggested, to sit into a normal wheelchair or to transfer to a seat as neither would provide the support I need to hold my body up.

“At the time I felt discriminated against as I really wanted to go to the show. There are so many things I already can’t do due to my condition and to be told this on top was really upsetting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie, 26, added: “I think it’s ridiculous that we were told this. In 2025 there should surely be provision for all wheelchair users in any theatre.”

Following the initial conversation, Stephanie posted about what had happened on social media whilst the sisters also contacted the Sunderland Echo.

The sisters were later contacted by representatives from the theatre who asked for more specific details about the dimensions of the chairs, and the family have now informed the Echo that Stephanie and Leah have been told their electric wheelchairs can be accommodated.

They have also been invited to the Empire to have a look around the theatre, including behind the scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the sisters and their parents, Toni and Ronnie, are still aggrieved at the initial conversation in which they say they were told the electric wheelchairs couldn’t be accommodated.

Leah said: “This should never have happened in the first place and I want to publicise what happened as I don’t want any other disabled person to have to go through what we did.”

Toni added: “Leah and Stephanie were so upset when they thought they couldn’t go. Even though they have now been told their chairs can be accommodated, I think it’s disgusting it happened in the first place.”

We contacted the Sunderland Empire and ATG Entertainment communications team to specifically ask them about Stephanie and Leah’s situation. A spokesperson responded: “ATG Entertainment and Sunderland Empire are committed to providing theatre that is accessible to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sunderland Empire has recently worked with disability advocates to have insightful discussions regarding our accessible seating, with a particular focus on our wheelchair spaces, to ensure everyone can enjoy live theatre.

“As a result of these discussions, our Grade 2 listed theatre has incorporated additional wheelchair spaces in our Dress Circle to accommodate many different access requirements, and wheelchair sizes, and ensuring space for essential companions.

“Guests with questions regarding their individual access requirements can contact our venue teams direct, who will do their upmost to accommodate and support their visit. We are in direct contact with the patron and look forward to welcoming them to the theatre in the near future.”