We despise the fact kids get bullied over clothes so we're giving free items to those in need
The community interest company, which already does great work in supporting the city’s large veteran population and their families, has teamed up with Washington-based Woven Inc for its latest project.
Entitled Veterans Into Clothing, the project sees VICS team up with other charities and CICs across the city to identify children and adults in need of new clothing.
There’s thousands of items of clothing, from top brand names like Hummel, which have been donated by Woven Inc who specialise in printing clothes for some of the country’s top clothing manufacturers.
Not only available to veterans, people will be referred to the service and will then have a private appointment so they can choose items.
VICs founder Ger Fowler said: “Me and Ian Taylor from Woven Inc got chatting and both of us despise the fact kids get bullied for having rubbish clothing, so we thought we’d do something to help the whole community, not just veterans.”
VICs is working with Love Amelia, Gentoo, Pallion Action Group, Lambton Street Youth and Community Hub and Southwick Altogether Raising Aspirations (SARA) on the project.
“Once referred, people will get a private appointment, so no need for anyone to know you’re getting free stuff,” added Ger.
The team is hoping to grow the project, with any businesses with surplus new clothing encouraged to get in touch via [email protected]
As well as young people and families in the city, the clothing is available to veterans via VICs.
Sunderland has one of the largest veteran communities in the country at more than 26,000 and is still one of the places with the highest recruiting figures for the Armed Forces.
VICS helps veterans and their families in all manner of ways, from mental health support with counselling sessions and helping people with substance abuse issues to practical help such as a removal service and housing advice.
It’s proved a real lifeline for those who struggle adapting to civilian life, helping countless of veterans over the years.
It was founded by Ger, who served in the Light Infantry with tours of Northern Ireland, after he noticed a gap in the area for such support services and has grown to include bases in Roker and Pallion.
