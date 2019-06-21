You have been sharing your pictures. Pictures: Dave Roffe, Robin Taylor and Dave Lee.

We Are Sunderland: Echo readers share their pride in Wearside with beautiful pictures

We’re a big fan of reader pictures here at the Sunderland Echo – and, as usual, you have all answered our call for more.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 09:40

There are so many beautiful places to visit across the North East, so we tasked all of you to get out and about with your cameras and share a photograph you’re proud of. We received dozens of them – and here are some of our favourites. If you have a picture to send in, you can contact us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

1. What a view

Taken in Seaham. Picture: Robin Alexander Francis.

Photo: UGC

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Pink sky at night

Picture by Lisa Spence.

Photo: UGC

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Sunset

A view of Seven Sisters. Picture: Robin Alexander Francis.

Photo: UGC

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Peace

Taken from Seaburn cliffs. Picture: Keith Scott.

Photo: UGC

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 8