We Are Sunderland: Echo readers share their pride in Wearside with beautiful pictures
We’re a big fan of reader pictures here at the Sunderland Echo – and, as usual, you have all answered our call for more.
By The Newsroom
Friday, 21 June, 2019, 09:40
There are so many beautiful places to visit across the North East, so we tasked all of you to get out and about with your cameras and share a photograph you’re proud of. We received dozens of them – and here are some of our favourites. If you have a picture to send in, you can contact us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.