We are like a family says para after taking on 500 mile challenge to raise money for his comrades and Sunderland Soup Kitchen
Shaun, 45, is still actively serving in the Parachute Regiment. During 25 years of service he has been deployed to numerous areas of conflict, including Afghanistan.
The last five months has seen him take on three gruelling challenges. In November (2024) he took on the ‘Last Man Standing Challenge’ which saw Shaun run continuously for 12 hours, completing a distance of 64 miles, whilst in December he took part in the Tour de Helvellyn fell run in the Lake District, covering 40 miles and battling the stormy conditions.
This month (March) has seen Shaun take on the North Coast 500 - a 500 mile trip around the north coast of Scotland, normally toured on motorbikes and campervans, not in your running shoes.
Shaun is raising money for Support our Paras, a charity which supports both veterans and serving personnel who may have been injured during service, may be struggling with their mental health or transitioning into civilian life.
Shaun said: “A lot of people who I have served with have been through a lot. We are like a family and it’s important we look after each other.
“Some people may be struggling with PTSD, adjusting to life outside the forces or have kids who have fallen ill. The charity is there to support these people.”
After completing the first two challenges, Shaun set off last week on the NC 500, an event which he described as the “hardest challenge I’ve taken on”. However, disaster struck on Monday (March 17) when he had to bring a premature end to his run.
Shaun said: “I had just hit the 125 mile mark and was not far from John O’Groats. There was a lot of bends on the roads and so I crossed over to ensure I could be seen by oncoming vehicles. As I did so, a car from behind clipped my back pack and sent me into the road side.
“I was unconscious for a period of time. When I came round my knee was badly swollen and damaged. With nearly 400 miles still to go, I knew I would have to call it a day.”
Shaun has already raised £3,795 towards his Go Fund Me page £8,000 target. Fifty percent of the money raised will be going to Sunderland Community Soup kitchen, another cause close to Shaun’s heart.
He said: “After coming back from Afghanistan in 2019, I’ve done a number of fundraising events for the Soup Kitchen, including running up and down Penshaw Monument for 24 hours.
“They do so much good work for people in need.”
Shaun is planning on taking on the NC 500 again later in the year, but is still hoping to reach his £8,000 target.
He said: “Both charities need all the help they can get and so any donations would be really appreciated.”
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.