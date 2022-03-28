WATCH the moment Will Smith appears to strike Chris Rock during Oscars bust-up

Smith appeared to hit Rock in the face after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, just minutes before he was named best actor at the ceremony for his role in King Richard.

In reference to Jada’s short cropped haircut, Rock had said: “Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2."

Jada has previously spoken about her struggles with alopecia and looked visibly annoyed by the comment. It was at this point that Smith strode onto the stage, where he appeared to slap Rock across his face.

Actor Will Smith appears to slap actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

He then returned to his seat, before twice shouting “keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth”.

Rock replied by saying it was a “GI Jane joke” before saying “I’m going to”.

The altercation left Rock shocked and flustered as he tried to resume presenting the Best Documentary Feature category.

It also cast a cloud over Smith's acceptance speech for his first ever Oscar, after he was named best actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

Will Smith leaving the stage after appearing to slap comedian Chris Rock. Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Smith apologised to both the Academy and his fellow nominees, but not to Rock, as he collected his gong, joking that he "looks like the crazy father".

A tweet on the official Academy account later said: "The Academy does not condone violence of any form.

"Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world."

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said no report had yet been filed with the force following the altercation.

US actor Will Smith and his wife actress Jada Pinkett Smith attending the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

It said :"LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards programme.

"The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report.

"If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report."

