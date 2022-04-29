Watch Sunderland man take on 24-hour bubble tea bath challenge as Sunnycon returns from covid break

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael, 36, from Springwell, set up the popular convention with partner Donna Yeoman more than a decade ago to celebrate Far Eastern culture including manga comics, anime films and games such as Pokemon.

So what better way to mark the return of the event after a two-year covid-enforced absence than by spending 24 hours immersed in Taiwanese-inspired bubble tea in John Street’s Geek Retreat and livestreaming it on-line?

Michael can’t wait to get face-to-face with the public again and celebrate a long-overdue landmark: “It was supposed to be our 10th anniversary in 2020 but covid meant we couldn’t go ahead,” said Michael.

"This will be our chance to celebrate.”

SunnyCon started out at Sunderland’s Crowtree Centre before moving to the Seaburn Centre. In 2013, it scooped the Creative Industries category in the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Business Awards.

But its success meant it eventually outgrew its Wearside roots and Michael and Donna were forced to move to St James’s Park in Newcastle, where this year’s event will be held between Friday and Sunday, June 24 and 26.

“Our first attendance was 901 people,” recalled Michael.

SunnyCon Anime Expo organiser Michael Tuckwell takes on a 24 hour bubble tea bath challenge.

"I think we sold 3,300 tickets for 2020 and this year we are on course for 4-5,000 people.

It has been a tough couple of years: “When the pandemic hit we had a lot of people asking for refunds and our ticket sales company stopped all sales so we had to go on Universal Credit,” said Michael.

"We have done lots of little events but the North East shows have always been our main focus, so it’s good to be back.

"It could have been a lot worse.”

The first SunnyCon was held in 2010

Sunnycon has teamed up with bubble tea suppliers Manhua Cha for Michael's marathon and boss Carine Tsow explained the difference between bubble tea and your usual cuppa: “Bubble tea is essentially a fruity, milky tea-based drink with toppings,” she said.

"Toppings can be things like tapioca pearls, or popping juice balls. The first bubble tea was made with tapioca and that’s what is in the bath today."

To watch Michael’s efforts, call in at Geek Retreat before 3pm tomorrow, National Bubble Tea Day, Saturday, April 30, or visit the Sunnycon YouTube channel. For tickets visit www.sunnyconanimeexpo.com

Michael Tuckwell gets a little help from Manhua Cha owners Dave Hall and Carine Tsow