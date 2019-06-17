Watch Sunderland eating champion Kyle Gibson demolish 25 Yorkshire puddings in just THREE minutes

Sunderland’s competitive eater has come out on top once again after winning a Yorkshire pudding competition.

Super eater Kyle Gibson, from Houghton, took part in the 2019 Yorkshire pudding contest on Saturday, June 15, where he managed to consume 25 Yorkshire puddings in just three minutes.

Kyle Gibson tackling the Yorkshire Pudding Challenge.

And the 20-year-old, didn’t stop there, finishing off another five of the three-inch Yorkshire puddings to ensure nothing went to waste.

Kyle, who appeared in n Channel 4 show Battle of the Super Eaters: 3000 Calories a Minute, on Thursday, June 13, travelled to Darlington to take part in the challenge held at The Buck Inn.

With a bucket of gravy and glasses of water by his side, Kyle went head-to-head with a table full of competitors to see who could consume the most in the short space of time.

Kyle, who works as a chef at the Wild Boar Wetherspoon in Houghton, said his effort saw him take first place, with the second place contestant managing 12 Yorkshire puddings.

Kyle Gibson has completed a new challenge.

He said: “The contest was great and I really enjoyed taking part in it.

“I found it hard to get into a rhythm at the start as they are weird to eat but after the first minute I got into it.

“I plan on doing loads more contests in the future.”

But that wasn’t Kyle’s only food achievement of the day, after being encouraged by his sponsor, Craig Harker, to eat a McDonald’s feast before he had even taken on the Yorkshire pudding challenge.

Kyle Gibson has won the Yorkshire Pudding Challenge.

But Kyle is no stranger to warming up ahead of a challenge, with the super eater known to ‘train’ his stomach by having a large meal 16 to 24 hours before.

Kyle said: “Before the challenge my sponsor said; ‘lets go through the McDonald’s drive-thru and order 30 cheese burgers and some chips for a photo’.

“I didn’t want to waste any, so I thought I would do a challenge there and then to eat as much as I could in two minutes.

“I managed to eat five cheese burgers and gave the rest of them to the staff.”