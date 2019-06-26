Watch motorbikes roar in touching tribute to Daley Mathison following tragic death at Isle of Man TT Races
Dozens of motorcyclists descended on Murton to join Daley Mathison on his ‘last ride’ as they paid tribute with a ‘rev of respect’.
Pals of the much-loved motorcyclist gathered in his home village where they joined the funeral procession to Stockton yesterday.
Friends and family lined Church Lane where dozens of bikers gathered to show their support for the grieving family.
Roars of engines echoed through the village as motorcyclists carried out a “rev of respect”.
The 27-year-old, who attended St Joseph’s RC Primary in Murton before going on to Easington Academy in Easington Village, died earlier this month on the third lap of the course.
The experienced competitor said as a youngster it was his dream to take part in the event and had entered several times before.
His fastest lap of the Mountain Course was recorded at 128.054mph in last year’s Superstock race, making him the 34th fastest rider of all time.
Daley’s schoolfriend and fellow bike enthusiast Alan Honnor said he moved from Murton to Stockton four years ago to live with his wife Natalie. The couple have a daughter called Daisy.
His death has left his family devastated.
Alan, 28, said: “He was a character and he would do anything for everyone, he would always be there to help you. I found out what had happened when my dad phoned me. I just didn’t know what to say.
“He loved life, he was the best, and that’s how I’ll remember him.”