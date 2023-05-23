Watch: Meet the first fans in line for Beyonce's Sunderland show at the Stadium of Light
Now that’s dedication.
By Graham Murray
Published 23rd May 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Fans flocked to the Stadium of Light on May 23, 2023, for pop superstar Beyonce’s return to Sunderland.
And our lifestyle editor Katy Wheeler bumped into the superfans who say they were first in line at the venue – rocking up at half past noon a full day early.
What are the odds that we’d chance upon Kelsy and Rikie – though to be fair, they were hard to miss!
We’re sure they were in for an amazing time.