Fans flocked to the Stadium of Light on May 23, 2023, for pop superstar Beyonce’s return to Sunderland.

And our lifestyle editor Katy Wheeler bumped into the superfans who say they were first in line at the venue – rocking up at half past noon a full day early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the odds that we’d chance upon Kelsy and Rikie – though to be fair, they were hard to miss!

Kelsy Richards and Rikie Kelly have travelled from Liverpool to see Beyonce at Sunderland's Stadium of Light