Watch hundreds take the plunge as Sunderland's Boxing Day Dip returns
Sunderland’s Boxing Day Dip is back in style.
The last dip was held in 2019 with the Covid pandemic forcing cancellation of the 2020 event.
Organisers Sunderland Lions Club had hoped to bring it back last year until the emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus meant it was not possible to guarantee spectators’ safety.
‘Just fantastic’
This year the Lions joined forces with Sunderland heart charity The Red Sky Foundation to bring the Dip back with a bang.
Around 350 people signed up to brave the icy waters off Seaburn while hundreds more lined the promenade.
Red Sky Foundation founder Sergio Petrucci was making his first ever visit to the dip and was amazed by the scale of the event, saying: “I think it is absolutely amazing.
“To see so many people out after three years in the cold is just fantastic.
"The seafront is heaving, all the local businesses are really busy, so as well as raising a lot of money for charity, it is great for the economy as well.”
Lions Secretary Jackie Robson was delighted with the success of the new partnership.
“It has been brilliant working with the Foundation,” she said.
"We all have different skills, which means we have really been able to complement each other well and bring everyone together today.
"We also need to thank Sunderland City Council and Stack Sunderland for their support.”
‘I’d definitely do it again’
One dipper who was delighted the Dip is now based at the Stack was Lauren Flaxen.
Lauren, 38, is one of the Dippy Birds, a group of friends who have been taking part in the Dip for more than 20 years.
“Our first was 1998 and we’ve made sure at least one of us has done it every year,” she said.
Lauren, who was fundraising for Fulwell Infants’ Academy’s Windmill Woodlands project said: “It is great to see the Dip back on the site of the old Seaburn Centre.”
Gary Solomon, 40, was taking part in his first dip, raising funds for Sunderland Deaf Club.
“I got dragged in by a friend but it wasn’t too bad,” he said.
"It was actually quite warm when you got a toe in. I’d definitely do it again.”