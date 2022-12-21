Shannon Eastick, 28, said she has seen rats in her children’s bedroom at the South Hylton property on Dene View Crescent, as well as finding rodent droppings behind her washing machine and under the kitchen sink.

The full-time mum to Carson, seven and Caliana, four, said the rodents have been gnawing at the carpets and cables in the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon said: “We’ve literally been run out of our home by these rodents. The house backs onto a field and I expect to see rodents in the garden, but not in my house.

"The final straw was when I found the rats had been in the children’s bedroom and chewed through my son’s phone charger. Carson also has problems with his immune system and I was terrified the children could get ill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The worry was effecting my mental health and I’ve really been at rock bottom. We should be able to spend Christmas in our own home.”

After contacting Gentoo, Shannon said she was directed to contact Pest Control at Sunderland City Council and a pest control officer was sent out. However, Shannon said the problem has “still not gone away”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gentoo tenant Shannon Eastick, 28, with her children Carson, seven and Caliana, four. Shannon has moved to live with her parents after a problem with rodents in her own house.

She added: “The pest controller put rat poison down the drains and in the loft and also reported an issue with the drain cap, but I’m still getting rodents. I’ve been using the money I’d put aside for Christmas and now spending it on rodent traps and rat poison.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The frustrated mum has also been left angered “nothing has been done” by Gentoo or the Council to close off potential entry points.

Shannon said: “There’s a hole in the floorboards and holes in the walls where the skirting boards have come away. I’ve been stuffing them up and I also put foam behind the sink but the pest controller said they will just chew through it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon alongside some of the holes behind the skirting boards where she said the rodents have gained access to her children's bedroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pest Control did look to revisit the property but the City Council said they were unable to gain entry to the house as Shannon was out.

Gentoo said they’ve sorted the issue with the drain cap and also tried calling at the property to carry out their own inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon said: “I’ve informed both the Council and Gentoo that we’ve moved in with my parents and I need notice to get to the house to let people in.

"I did speak with Gentoo on Tuesday night and someone has arranged to visit the house on Thursday (December 22). All I want is for someone to take responsibility to get this sorted so we can be at home at Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evidence of what appears to be rat dropping under the kitchen sink.

A statement from James Haste, Director of Property Maintenance at Gentoo Group said: “We were made aware that Miss Eastick had concerns over the presence of rats in her home at the end of November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand how distressing this must be for Miss Eastick. Gentoo and Sunderland City Council have a thorough process in place to resolve these matters quickly.

“Sunderland City Council’s Pest Control Team attended the property and raised a job for Gentoo to replace a part on an outside drain at the property. This repair was carried out the same week as it was reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have made numerous attempts to contact Miss Eastwick to arrange a visit to repair the holes and are awaiting her response.

“We will continue to work closely with Miss Eastick and Sunderland City Council’s Pest Control Team to resolve the issue. However, there are no outstanding reported repairs at this property.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

An additional statement from Sunderland City Council added: “We are aware of the reports of rats at a property at Dene View Crescent. It is the responsibility of property owners, including landlords, to ensure their properties are secure against rodent ingress and it is the responsibility of residents and businesses to ensure they don’t attract or encourage rodents by making sure, for example, that rubbish is stored and disposed of properly.

Rodent traps behind the washing machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Any Sunderland resident who finds a rodent in their home can book a free of charge pest control treatment visit from one of our experienced pest control officers. Tenants or landlords who have continuing problems with rodents inside privately rented properties can request a free of charge pest control treatment.”

Holes in the wall where Shannon said the rodents have been gaining access.

Advertisement Hide Ad