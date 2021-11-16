Watch CCTV footage of a ‘ghost’ knocking over a full pint in an iconic Sunderland pub

The spooky incident took place just before 1pm on Saturday, November 13, in the Blue House pub on Corporation Rd in Hendon, right before the eyes of landlady Darla Anderson.

CCTV footage shows the full pint on the bar with no one near it before it just topples over in a manner like it had been pushed by something.

Sisters Darla Anderson (left) and Cody captured the "ghostly" incident on CCTV.

The 23-year-old said: “My auntie was actually the landlady of the pub around 20 years ago and she always said back then that it was haunted.

"As it happens, we actually had a spiritualist drinking in the bar on Friday night (November 12) who said that she could sense something in the pub.

"Apparently, the spirit doesn’t like me brushing away liquid in the cellar so I might have upset it by doing that.

"I remember I was just looking at the pint and then it just fell, there was only three or four of us in the pub at the time so there is no way that anyone could have knocked it.

Darla Anderson (right) and sister Cody cannot explain how the pint fell.

"I just can’t find any reasonable explanation as to why it happened, all our customers cannot believe it.”

Darla checked the CCTV footage after the pint fell and posted it on social media and has even been contacted by others who used to run the pub.

She added: "I posted it on Facebook and some people were commenting saying that the bar isn’t flat so it just slipped but the glass was on a mat designed to stop things like that from happening.

"There is just no way that it would just tip over so it is very strange that it did.

"After seeing the clip, the previous landlady got in touch with me to say that she always said the pub was haunted as empty pint glasses would just fall off the bar but she never had CCTV to capture it.

"I’m just so glad that we have the CCTV as I don’t think anyone would have actually believed me if I told them what happened.”

