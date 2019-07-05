Watch bomb squad carry out controlled explosion after 'ordnance' found at building site
Footage shows bomb disposal team carry out controlled explosion on building site.
Nearby residents spoke of hearing a shuddering bang which echoed through the town of Chester-le-Street.
Some residents say they were initially concerned after seeing bomb disposal vehicles in the area.
Chester-le-Street Police were called to a nearby building site after a piece of ordnance was unearthed.
Bomb disposal teams were called and the artillery piece was destroyed in a controlled explosion.
Footage posted by the police shows the controlled explosion at the site.
A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “This afternoon police responded to a report of a piece of ordnance having been unearthed at a building site in Chester le Street.
“With assistance from colleagues from bomb disposal, the article has been destroyed in a controlled explosion. If you heard a loud bang in the Chester le Street area this afternoon at around 1615hrs, this is why!