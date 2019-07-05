Watch bomb squad carry out controlled explosion after 'ordnance' found at building site

Footage shows bomb disposal team carry out controlled explosion on building site.

By Poppy Kennedy
Friday, 05 July, 2019, 08:20

Nearby residents spoke of hearing a shuddering bang which echoed through the town of Chester-le-Street.

Some residents say they were initially concerned after seeing bomb disposal vehicles in the area.

Chester-le-Street Police were called to a nearby building site after a piece of ordnance was unearthed.

Bomb disposal teams were called and the artillery piece was destroyed in a controlled explosion.

Footage posted by the police shows the controlled explosion at the site.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “This afternoon police responded to a report of a piece of ordnance having been unearthed at a building site in Chester le Street.

“With assistance from colleagues from bomb disposal, the article has been destroyed in a controlled explosion. If you heard a loud bang in the Chester le Street area this afternoon at around 1615hrs, this is why!