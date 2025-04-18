Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland was transported back 2,000 years as hundreds of people once again climbed to the top of top of Tunstall Hill to re-enact the crucifixion of Jesus as the Walk of Witness made a welcome Good Friday return.

The event, which has been part of the city’s Easter celebrations for 60 years, also saw students from the University of Sunderland act out their rendition of the Passion of Christ drama, including the trial leading up to Jesus crucifixion.

The annual Good Friday Walk of Witness on Tunstall Hill. | sn

This year’s event was organised by Our Lady of Mercy’s congregation, with the service led by parish priest, Father Christopher Hancock.

Father Chris Hancock. | National World.

Father Hancock said: "It's absolutely brilliant to be here for the walk today. It's something the whole city looks forward to.

"It's not just for Christians, it's for everyone to come along today and have a walk and just remember what Jesus did for us on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

"It's vital for us to remember the true meaning of Easter."

Helping to coordinate the walk and the Passion of Christ re-enactment was Rebecca Leighton, Catholic Lay Chaplain at the University of Sunderland.

Participants carried the cross to the top of Tunstall Hill. | sn

She said: “The Walk of Witness is such an important event for the city and it’s also great that the students can re-enact the ‘Passion’, so people can almost step into the story for a period of time.

“It’s an event that has happened for so long in the city and it’s great that people still come out. It’s a real community event and to see the cross overlooking the city is fabulous and people love to see it on Tunstall Hill over the Easter period.”

Playing the leading role of Jesus in the play was University of Sunderland film production student Rithic Rollins, 25, who said: “I’m part of the Catholic community at the university and I was asked to play the role of Jesus - I think it was because of my long hair.”

Students from the University of Sunderland re-enacting the Passion of Christ. | sn

Margaret Gill has been taking part in the event since the first Walk of Witness back in 1965.

She said: “I was only about 10-years-old when I came to the first walk. Christmas is more for children, but Easter is the biggest event in the Christian calendar and it’s important to remember the true meaning behind it.”

Friend Jack Wilson, 77, added: “I come along and take part in the walk every year and it’s important for people to understand the meaning behind Easter. It’s the most important festival for Christians.”

Erecting the cross on Tunstall Hill. | sn

For husband and wife Michael and Annette Harris, it was there first time taking part in the walk.

Michael, 73, said: “It has been a great event and really brings people together.”

The cross will now remain on top of Tunstall Hill over the Easter Weekend and overlook Sunderland in the same way Jesus cross on the Hill of Golgotha overlooked Jerusalem.

Father Hancock feels seeing the cross in such a prominent position overlooking the city acts as a reminder as to the true meaning behind Easter.

He said: “Every time I look up towards Tunstall Hill and see the cross and it is really powerful - like Christ watching over Sunderland."