Watch as Sunderland pays tribute to armed forces at North East Land Sea and Air Museum 40 years after the Falklands War

The event, which took place at the North East Land, Sea and Air Museum (NELSAM), saw the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Harry Trueman, and armed forces veterans lay a wreath to commemorate all those who took part and lost their lives in the Falklands war.

As well as the wreath laying, members of the public and veterans took part in a two minute silence to remember those who lost their lives fighting for their country 40 years ago.

David Charles, chair of NELSAM, was delighted so many people turned out to pay tribute at the museum.

He said: “I think it’s very, very important to remember those who lost their lives and quite poignant this year with what is happening in Ukraine. It’s all about protecting people’s right to self determination and the sacrifice of our armed forces.”

“I’m absolutely delighted to see so many veterans and members of the public come and show their respect for what happened all those years ago.”

Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Harry Trueman, was honoured to lay down a wreath remembering the sacrifices of North East armed forces personnel in the Falklands.

He said: “It was a great honour to lay the wreath. I think the people of Sunderland often think about the armed forces, whether it’s navy, air force or army and I think the people of Sunderland really respect and like to remember and make sure we honour veterans in the way they deserve to be honoured.”

Also in attendance was veteran Steve Armour, 60, from Sunderland, who was in the Falklands as part of an artillery regiment.

He said: “For the people that are still down there on patrol it means a great deal for us to be able to pay our respects to them and think of all the ones that never returned.”

To mark 40 years since the Falklands war, NELSAM has taken delivery of a Sea Harrier Jump Jet, made famous during the Falklands campaign, which is now on display at the museum.

Sunderland pays tribute to Falklands war veterans at the North East Land Sea and Air Museum

Sunderland Mayor Cllr Harry Trueman lays a wreath to pay respect to armed forces veterans who fought during the Falklands War

Sunderland pays tribute to Falklands war veterans at the North East Land Sea and Air Museum

Sunderland armed forces veteran, Steve Armour