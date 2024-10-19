Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sunderland man who shed nearly four stone to improve his health has used his new found fitness to raise £700 to purchase supplies for Sunderland Food Bank.

At the end of September, Steven Cassidy, 62, organised and completed a nine mile sponsored walk to provide 390kg of food which will provide 489 meals for people struggling with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

After discussions with the food bank, some of the money was also used to provide toiletries for those in need.

However, just a few months ago the prospect of walking nine miles would have seemed an impossible challenge for Steven.

He said: “In June I was 22 stone 1lbs and doctors told me if I didn’t lose weight I was at serious risk of having a stroke or heart attack.

“Due to my diet I had developed three kidney stones and had also developed sleep apnoea, where due to my weight I was stopping breathing in my sleep.”

Steven joined the St Gabriel’s branch of Sunderland Slimming World and with their support, and in particular the help of coach Gillian Whitfield, he has seen his weight plummet to 18 stone 2lbs, just 2lbs off his target weight.

He added: “By August I had lost three stone and was feeling much better. I had started playing tennis with my son but I wanted to use my new fitness to do something to help others.

“I used to be a delivery driver in the Farringdon area and so I know the area well. I spoke to a friend of mine who was delivering food parcels to a neighbour who was struggling to put food on the table for her children and I knew I needed to do something to help.”

Steven contacted the Farringdon branch of Sunderland Food Bank and organised a sponsored walk starting and finishing at Sue’s Cafe on Marine Walk and taking in Latimers Seafood in Whitburn.

Both venues provided free refreshments for people participating in the walk as well as the support team.

In total, 28 people took part in the walk including friends, family and fellow slimmers from Steven’s group.

One of those taking part was Steven’s son, also named Steven Cassidy, who raised £245 of the total sponsorship.

Steven, 39, said: “I got a lot of sponsor support from friends and members of my football team, United Minds Football Club.

“I’m so proud of what my dad has done to raise this money. I’ve always looked up to him and just wanted to support him with this initiative.

Steven said: “A few months ago I simply couldn’t have done the walk or even organise this type of event, which just shows how good I’m feeling after losing the weight.”

Yesterday (September 14) Steven went to Aldi on St Mark’s Road where he used the money to purchase items specified by Sunderland Food Bank.

The store also donated “two slabs” of food to support the cause.

After handing over the items to Sunderland Food Bank’s strategic development officer Helen Moss, Steven said: “It feels great to donate all this food today and I’m absolutely buzzing.”

Helen said: “I’m feeling overwhelmed with Steven’s efforts and it’s absolutely amazing to see so much food which will help to replenish our stocks.

“There has been an increase in the number of people asking for help, including those in work, as the rise in the cost of living is having a massive impact.

In 2023 Sunderland Food Bank gave out 102 tonnes of food to support 1,1027 adults and 6,231 children.

Sunderland Food Bank is overseen by Durham Christian Partnership.

Anyone either needing help or who would like to donate should call 01915437191. Further information can be found on the Sunderland Food Bank website.

Steven also donated £50 to Wearside Women in Need’s refuge centre.