Watch as hundreds of Sunderland families enjoy a free festive fun day at the Beacon of Light thanks to Gentoo

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 14:13 GMT
Housing Association Gentoo showed their residents the true meaning of Christmas by putting on a free festive fun day for families at the Beacon of Light.

Based in Sunderland, Gentoo provides rented homes for more than 60,000 people living in the city and and today (December 23) they invited families to enjoy the free event.

Children were able to enjoy playing on the bouncy castles and soft play and taking part in a range of sports including table tennis, basketball and football games and challenges.

Ellis enjoys meeting Santa and Mrs Claus at Gentoo's family festive fun day.Ellis enjoys meeting Santa and Mrs Claus at Gentoo's family festive fun day.
Ellis enjoys meeting Santa and Mrs Claus at Gentoo's family festive fun day. | National World

Each family also received a free lunch and if the children were still a little peckish they could make and decorate their own gingerbread person.

Children could also enjoy face painting while classic Christmas songs were played by a live band.

There was also a visit from Santa himself as children were able to tell them their wish list ahead of the big day as well as receiving an early Christmas gift.

Children enjoy making and decorating their ginger bread person.Children enjoy making and decorating their ginger bread person.
Children enjoy making and decorating their ginger bread person. | National World.

Gentoo chief executive officer Louise Bassett said: “We’ve put on this family fun day for families to get involved and celebrate Christmas.

“We have 60,000 customers in Sunderland so we are a big part of the city’s community. We just wanted to do something to support our customers as much as we possibly can.

“Doing something like this is really important and we are going to continue to host these events if this is what our customers want.

“We are really appreciative of the Beacon of Light for hosting this for us and we are also working with Culture Start as well as Barclays.”

Louise Bassett.Louise Bassett.
Louise Bassett. | National World

It’s the second event hosted by Gentoo following the success of their summer family fun day.

Laura Collins, 30, from Hendon, was there with her three children Dalton, Grayson and Lyla.

Dalton, Grayson and Lyla in the soft play.Dalton, Grayson and Lyla in the soft play.
Dalton, Grayson and Lyla in the soft play. | National World

She said: “They’ve done an amazing job and the kids are loving it. The fact it’s free is even better as everything has gone up in price.”

It was a sentiment shred by Liam Morris, 29, who was there with his daughter Arla, three.

He said: “I think this is a really good idea by Gentoo. I only found out about it last night but so far it has been great.

“It builds relationships with customers and gives something back to the local community.”

One of the most popular attractions was use of the rooftop football arena which included a penalty shoot out, football inflatables and speed tracker.

James and Stephen Baker.James and Stephen Baker.
James and Stephen Baker. | National World

One of those taking part was James Baker, eight, with his dad Stephen Baker, 43.

Stephen said: “James has loved it and it’s nice for the children to come to the Beacon of Light and see what’s inside.

“It’s nice to get the Christmas holidays started with something to do with the kids and the fact it’s free is a bonus.”

