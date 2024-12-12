Watch as SAFC stars bring festive cheer to sick children with Christmas visit to Sunderland Royal Hospital
The players brought gifts including SAFC merchandise, signed photographs and enjoyed chatting to the children and families and posing for photographs in the Children’s Ward.
They were joined by women’s team players Emily Cassop and Louise Griffiths.
Black Cats team captain Dan Neil said: “It was unbelievable to put a smile on the kids’ faces. When you get the chance to do this each year you always want to do it.
“It’s not nice for the children to be in hospital at this time of year so for us to come in and make a difference and maybe put a smile on their face for a few hours is a really nice feeling.
“Of all the player appearances we do throughout the year this is probably the one that you get the most satisfaction from.”
It was a sentiment shared by winger Romaine Mundle.
He said: “It’s good to see all the kids and hopefully to help make their Christmas better at a difficult time.”
The most popular presents being dished out were the SAFC dinosaurs which were being delivered by goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
He said: “It’s a nice feeling to see the smiles on the kids’ faces. It makes their day and it makes my day to know I’m making them happy.
“I was in charge of the dinosaurs and they seemed to go down really well.”
Centre forward Wilson Isidor added: “It’s an amazing feeling to see the kids’ faces and they showed us so much good positive energy. We are so happy to do this today.
“We like to show we are involved in the city and hopefully when the children are better they will come and see us at the Stadium of Light.”
Also dishing out festive goodies were women’s team players Emily Cassop and Louise Griffiths.
Louise said: “It’s a lovely feeling to come in and put a smile on the children’s faces.”
One of those children was Charlie who lives in Washington and is a big SAFC fan.
He said: “They were amazing and I’m glad I came to the doctors today. This is what I was wishing for, to get the signatures of the players.
“Anthony Patterson is my favourite player. I got some signed photographs, a dinosaur, and some Sunderland kit.”
The annual visit of the SAFC players is always a big boost to children who are in hospital at a difficult time of the year.
Children’s Ward matron Laura Hayden-Duck said: “The children have been so excited about the players coming to visit and it’s always a real boost for the children and staff.
“It really puts a smile on their faces.”
