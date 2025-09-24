“I just wanted to give something back and to say thank you to the staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital who cared for my big brother before he passed away”

The words of running bin man Deano Franciosy after completing his latest challenge of running up and down the steps of Banes Park 82 times with his now familiar wheelie bin strapped to his back.

Deano Franciosy after completing his latest challenge to raise money for Sunderland Royal Hospital. | Deano Franciosy

Deano was running in memory of his “big brother” Kevin Franciosy who sadly passed away from sepsis in 2014 at the age of 47.

The 56-year-old from Pennywell said: “My brother was admitted to the intensive care unit at Sunderland Royal Hospital with sepsis. Sadly he didn’t survive, but the staff at the hospital were amazing and were there to look after my brother and have always been there for my family.”

Deano, who works as a refuse collector for Sunderland City Council, completed the challenge in one hour and five seconds, covering 3.74 miles and completing 7,774 steps.

He raised £500 for the hospital, adding to the £1856 Deano raised for Sunderland Royal back in June (2025) after running 24 miles from the Stadium of Light to South Shields and back, again with his wheelie bin strapped to his back.

On that occasion Deano was running in memory of his mam Edna who passed away in 2001 at the age of 61 due to heart attack.

Again she was cared for by staff in the intensive care unit of Sunderland Royal.

Deano said: “The staff were brilliant from day one and I just want to give something back and raise the money for them.”

On all his challenges Deano carries photos of his mam and his brother in his wheelie bin and when things get tough its remembering them which inspires him to keep going.

He said: “This is a cause which is close to my heart. I always refer to Kevin as my big brother and it’s remembering him and my mam which keeps me going when you get to those difficult last 10 minutes and things get tough.”

On Sunday (September 21) Deano presented a cheque for £500 to staff at the hospital. In nearly a quarter of a century of fundraising Deano has taken on a range of challenges with his wheelie bin strapped to his back including running the Sunderland half-marathon and running up and down Penshaw Monument hill continuously for two hours.

Commenting on his latest donation, Nichola Taylor, Head of Corporate Affairs and Charity for South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust said: “Deano’s ongoing support for our ICCU speaks volumes about how much it means to him and we are grateful once again he has raised funds for our Trust's dedicated charity.

“Every donation to STS Charity goes towards making hospital stays more comfortable for patients, offering extra support to their families, and providing those touches for our staff that go beyond what NHS funding can cover.

“We’re truly grateful to Deano and everyone who contributed to his latest fundraising challenge.”

Rather than using fundraising websites Deano likes to raise money by collecting donations in his wheelie bin or collection bucket.

He said: “The support I’ve had from the people of Sunderland has been amazing.”