Watch as revellers head back to the nineties and noughties at Stages dance festival in Keel Square
And it was very much a step back in time for many partygoers with a distinctly 90s and early 2000s feel to proceedings with acts including Basshunter, Ultrabeat, and N-Trance headlining the show.
And for younger festival goers there were more contemporary artists as the stage was set to welcome DJs Billy Gillies and Jay Stone.
The Sunderland City Council run event started at midday and by mid afternoon people were already starting to throw a few shapes on the Keel Square dance floor.
The event featured a 360 degree stage as well as immersive visuals on the Expo Pavilion screen.
With the sun shining, a good number of arrivals had dug out their clubbing gear to help transform (well almost) the city into an Ibiza resort.
The event runs until midnight tonight, but checkout our video of revellers turning back the decades in Keel Square.