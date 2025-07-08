Omniplex chiefs have issued a plea for youngsters to “respect your cinema” after releasing CCTV images of two children throwing slime at one of the new cinema screens which has “caused damage” and has been branded “unacceptable behaviour in our cinema”.

The footage shows two children in an empty auditorium, going up to the screen and hurling the reported slime at the screen.

Two youngsters were filmed throwing slime at one of the screens in the new Omniplex cinema. | Sunderland Echo/Omniplex

One child then pulls the slime off the screen only to then throw it again before the two boys can be seen making their way to the auditorium exit.

In a statement accompanying the footage, an Omniplex spokesperson said: “Please respect your cinema – keep the slime off our new screens!

“We’ve installed CCTV in every screen and throughout the building to help us keep an eye on things.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the positive response we’ve received so far from our amazing local community here at Sunderland Omniplex – thank you for your continued support.

“Unfortunately, a recent incident has caused damage to our new screens and has been reported to the police.”

An image of the youngsters throwing slime at the screen. | Omniplex

Following the closure of the previous Empire Cinema in Sunniside the city spent a significant period of time without an operating cinema until the site was taken on by Irish chain Omniplex.

The new Omniplex cinema was opened on May 10 last year (2024) and has been undergoing an extensive period of soon to be completed refurbishments.

Despite the incident, Omniplex bosses have vowed to continue with the upgrade to facilities. They have also called for the public’s support to identify the two youngsters involved.

The new Omniplex Cinema in Sunderland was opened in May last year..

A spokesperson added: “Do you recognise any of the individuals involved? If so, please direct message us. Any information would be greatly appreciated.”

“Despite this setback, work is moving full speed ahead, and in just a few short weeks, Sunderland will have the best cinema in the North East – we promise.”

Northumbria Police have confirmed they have received a report about the incident and that “enquiries remain ongoing”.

Images of how the newly refurbished Omniplex Cinema will look. | Omniplex

A number of people have posted comments on social media responding to the footage.

One poster said: “Omniplex have done a fantastic job refurbishing this cinema, which will be appreciated by the majority of people. As ever, it’s always a small minority that have absolutely no respect for anything. Find them and charge them with criminal damage

It was a sentiment shared by another poster who said: “Wondered how long it would be before someone had to start ruining things.”

Another added: “Horrendous behaviour at such a young age.”

One poster questioned “where are the parents?” whilst another respondent said: “Any damage, bill the parents.”

Another poster added: “Name and shame them and charge their parents for a full screen/cinema clean and also ban them.”