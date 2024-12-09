Double Maxim chocolate brownies, Lambton Worm cake, the ‘caad’ lad of Hylton, a fish curry made with the leftover pea shells from peas pudding, and of course the legendary pink slice are just some of the culinary delights to feature in the newly published Mackem ‘Cewk Bewk’.

The book was created by author and designer Paul Swinney, who also created the Mackem Dictionary.

Paul Swinney with a pink slice and a copy of his Mackem Cewk Bewk. | sn

Paul, 38, said: “When I moved away to university I became more aware of the unique Mackem accent and dialect from our great city.

“It’s only when you see the reaction of other people from outside the area that you realise how different it is.

“It’s why in 2016 I decided to create the Mackem Dictionary. It was whilst creating this book that I remember mentioning in conversation the term cook book (or in Mackem twang Cewk Bewk) and they just started to giggle.

“The words really capture the Mackem accent and it was at that moment the idea to do this new book was born.”

One of the recipes on the menu is how to make pink slices. | sn

The book is a mix of recipes of traditional dishes synonymous with the North East and in particular Sunderland and new dishes created which use local ingredients or have a strong connection to the city.

Paul used the Sunderland Echo archives to help research his book and created and tasted all his dishes before adding them to his recipe list.

He said: “There’s obviously a recipe for making a pink slice and another Sunderland favourite, which is panakalty.

“Historically it was a type of casserole which was made from leftover Sunday dinner and it would often include corned beef, potatoes and other vegetables.”

On some of his new creations Paul added: “Double Maxim is obviously brewed in Sunderland and the chocolate brownies are just such a lovely combination and one of my favourites.

“The pink ice is basically an ice cream version of a pink slice. I initially made it for my children and they loved it.”

However, the rationale behind the recipes that went into the ‘Cewk Bewk’ weren’t based on taste alone.

Paul said: “There’s a ginger bread man based around the ‘Caad Lad of Hylton’. He’s carrying his head in reference to the legend of the beheading carried out by one of the historical lords of the castle.

“There’s also a dhal fish curry. Sunderland has a big history as a fishing port and the recipe also includes the yellow split peas used to make peas pudding.

“Sunderland now has a diverse population with a large Bangladeshi community and I thought it was important to represent the city’s growing multi-cultural influences, particularly after what happened with the disorder in the summer.”

The book has been published by the SAFC fanzine ‘A Love Supreme’ and is being promoted by Roker Report.

In addition to the recipes, the book also includes a chapter about the history of food in Sunderland and famous food and drink companies which were born in the city.

All the proceeds from the book will go to support the work of Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen who help feed homeless people in the city as well as those struggling with food poverty.

Paul said: “The Soup Kitchen do fantastic work for those in need in the city and with the book being about food it just seemed like the ideal charity to support.”

The book can be purchased from the A Love Supreme website as well as Waterstones.

Paul added: “With Christmas around the corner this would make a great present and is a must have book for any discerning Mackem. Whether you live at home or outside of the area, the book captures a taste of Sunderland.”