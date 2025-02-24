‘When I was pushing to get to the top of that hill in the wind and sleet I thought about my mam and why I was doing this’ - the words of Mark Smith who has just cycled 300 miles in memory of his much loved mother and to raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

Mark’s mother, Alison Smith, sadly passed away on February 18, 2020 at the age of 60 from clear cell carcinoma, a rare form of cancer.

Mark at the end of his ride with his wife Charlie, friend Saul and dad Alan. | Mark Smith

Mark, 34, said: “My mam died five years ago last week. I didn’t really know what the type of cancer was until I spoke with the oncologist after she passed away.

“This year (2025) is the fifth anniversary of her passing and I just wanted to do something positive from what happened, to raise awareness of the disease as well as vital funds for cancer research UK.

“I wanted to do something to help ensure other families don’t have to go through what we did.”

Alison was born in Sunderland and grew up in Tunstall before she moved to Norfolk with her husband Alan where they started a family and Mark was born.

Mark with his aunt and grandmother outside the house where his mam grew up. | Mark Smith

Despite Mark having grown up in Norfolk and currently living there, he wanted to take on a challenge which also embodied his heritage and his mam’s Mackem roots.

To honour her legacy and to raise vital funds, Mark decided to take on a four day 300 mile cycle challenge from his home in Wymondham Norfolk to his mother’s childhood home in Tunstall, where his grandmother Brenda Cunningham, now in her 90s, still lives.

He said: “Although I wasn’t born in Sunderland, I’m a Black Cats fan and I’m proud of my family heritage and so it was important that my mother’s connection to the city was recognised in this challenge.

“Going from a place which represented my childhood to the city where my mother was born and grew-up just embodied that full circle and was an ideal way to remember her.”

Mark with his mam, Alison Smith, before she sadly passed away. | Mark Smith

On February 15, Mark set off from Wymondham in Norfolk with his friend Saul Whittaker where they overcame a meteorological cocktail of snow, sleet, wind and rain to arrive at his grandmother's house on February 18, the exact date Alison passed away five years earlier.

He was followed by a support vehicle driven by his dad Alan and his wife Charlie.

Mark said: “We devised a route which kept us away from the major roads, and alongside the weather, the toughest bit was coming over the North York Moors.

“On one day we had a kilometre of elevation to climb which was followed the next day by a two mile climb at 12% gradient.

“Whenever I could feel my legs starting to struggle I just thought about my mother an why I was doing it.

“When I got to my grandmother’s house I hugged my wife and just burst into tears. I felt overwhelmed and just let out all the emotion and pain which had been building.”

Mark’s JustGiving page has already raised £2,170, but people can still donate to support his cause.

Mark added: “We just want to raise as much money as possible for Cancer research UK.”