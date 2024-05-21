Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A make-shift dinghy made from a paddling pool full of beer, and being drunk in charge of an inflatable kayak - just some of the situations already experienced this year.

It might be mid-May, but the chilly breeze blowing off the North Sea and the sea fret engulfing the harbour and Roker beach highlighted the potential perils of not treating our waterways and seas with the respect they deserve.

As we made our way around the harbour wall, a stiff offshore breeze was creating a slight yet noticeable swell which lapped against the side of the boat and rocked us side to side.

“You wouldn’t want to be out on a paddle board in anything more than this,” said our captain, Peter Johnson, veteran of nearly half a century in the Merchant Navy including 16 years as ship captain.

“Paddle boarding has become really popular in recent years and every summer you see people being blown out to sea by an offshore wind.

“They are often just in shorts or swimsuits and have no mobile phone, despite the water temperature currently only being around nine degrees Celsius.

“Even if they have not been in the water, they are already starting to get cold,” he added.

Reporter Neil Fatkin with patrol vessel crew members Peter Johnson and Alison Pake.

And it’s not just not wearing the correct clothing which can be an issue.

Fellow crew member Alison Pake added: “We were out at the weekend and there was a father out paddle boarding with his child.

“They had gone right out to the lighthouse and had no buoyancy aids on. He had tied the two paddle boards together but they were really struggling to get back in.”

Fortunately Peter and Alison were there to help, but such situations don’t always have a happy outcome, as the crew recalled a tragic case of a man being found dead on his paddleboard at 6am in the morning after setting out the following evening and becoming disorientated as a sea fret rolled in.

And therein lies the problem, with an increasing number of people taking up waters-ports including paddle boarding, wild swimming and sea kayaking, without the knowledge, equipment or taking the right precautions to participate safely.

It’s the reason why in 2012, Sunderland City Council purchased two boats and set up the Water Patrol service which operates alongside the RNLI and Coastguard to help keep people safe during busy times of the year, from Easter to September.

The boats patrol the harbour area around Roker Beach and upriver as far as Cox Green in a bid to keep people safe, and today I joined Alison and Peter out on patrol.

Reporter Neil Fatkin chatting to Peter Johnson about some of the situations he has experienced out on the river and in the harbour.

While the boats and their crews have had to rescue people from the water and return them to safety, their main purpose is to spot potential danger before it transpires into an incident as well as providing general advice on how to stay safe.

While some of the situations already highlighted could be put down to a lack of knowledge and respect for the ocean, other situations recalled by Peter and Alison can only be described as outright daft.

Peter said: “We had one group of lads who turned up with an inflated paddling pool and set off with it filled with cans of beer.

“It inevitably sank and we had to help them to get ashore.”

On a similar note, Alison added: “Last weekend we had some lads who had gone out in an inflatable kayak. As well as being blown by the wind, they were also drinking and struggling to get back ashore.

“Have a drink when you get ashore, but don’t take alcohol out with you.”

One of the main situations in which people can get into trouble is when looking to follow wildlife, particularly when dolphins make their late spring and summer appearances off our shores.

Alison said: “We often get paddle-boarders and kayakers following the dolphins and before they know it they’re beyond the piers, outside the harbour and can’t get back in.

“People should really keep their distance as chasing the dolphins can disturb them. Some of the mothers may have their calves with them and you don’t want to separate them.

“We also have seals which frequent the harbour which can also be disturbed.”

Alison Pake loves being part of the harbour and river community.

As we turn and make our way back to the river mouth, Peter also stresses it’s not just the coast which the boats patrol.

He said: “We go right up the river as far as Cox Green. During warm weather we often have to speak with teenagers who have been drinking and jumping in the water.

“But it can be really dangerous. There are currents and you can’t see what’s beneath the surface.

“You also have large ships which still come into the port who simply won’t be able to see swimmers or paddle-boarders and so people need to be aware of where not to go.

“We often have to speak with jet skiers to remind them of the speed limit on the river which is six knots (about 7mph).”

As we gently cruise back towards the our jetty, from the fishing boats moored in the marina to the remnants of the shipyards which are still prominent on the banks of the Wear, the importance of the port and river to the city is evident all around us.

Having been born and bred in Sunderland it’s something Peter and Alison enjoy immersing themselves in.

Peter Johnson previously worked as a ship captain in the Merchant Navy.

Peter said: “My dad worked in the shipyards and since doing this job I’ve got to learn so much more about the river. Sunderland developed around the Wear and the best place to see its history and heritage is from the river itself.

Alison added: “The best part of this job for me is feeling like you are part of a family here on the river - both humans and the wildlife.

“It’s also great to be able to make a difference and to help people.”

Staying safe this summer

The port’s two patrol boats will be operating every weekend until the start of September and everyday during busier periods such as the school Whit week and summer holidays.

The initiative is overseen by Marine Service Manager and Port Facility Security Officer, Kristina Petty.

Kristina, 42, said: “We are here to help ensure the safety of people using the river and harbour areas as well as support the RNLI if we are in the vicinity during emergency situations.

“We want people to enjoy the water, but they need to respect it and be prepared in order to use it safely.”

Kristina and the patrol officers set-out the following measures people should put in place to ensure their safety.

- Check the weather forecast and tide tables. An offshore wind can blow people out to sea and make it difficult to get back whilst strong outgoing tides can also take people out to sea.

- Wear appropriate clothing including wetsuit and buoyancy device.

- Inform someone about where you are going and what time you expect to get back.

- In hot weather, take water and use sun cream and sunglasses to protect against the glare from the water.

- Always carry a phone or VHF radio in a waterproof casing and know the number to contact (999 for the Coastguard).

- Get appropriate training and lessons before heading out and make sure you can get back on your paddleboard or vessel you are using.