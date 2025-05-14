People could soon be able to enjoy a walk along the popular Roker Pier once again as repair works near completion thanks to the helping hand of a giant 60 metre crane.

Roker Pier was closed to visitors in October 2023 after being battered by Storm Babet with the force of the wind and waves removing around 100 metres of safety railings and damaging the structure of the Grade II listed pier.

The giant crane helping engineers to repair Roker Pier. | Sunderland City Council

The damage resulted in the gates to the popular pier and lighthouse being locked, meaning for the last 18 months city resident and visitors have not been able to stroll along the pier, go fishing or enjoy observing the wildlife, with the pier a popular spot to see dolphins and seals.

The repairs are expected to cost around £236,000 and being undertaken by Southbay Civil Engineering Ltd.

We were invited along to have a look at how work is progressing and to find out the all important date of when the pier will be reopening to the public.

The extensive damage caused to the pier's railings. | Sunderland City Council

Project manager Ben Leng said: “Following Storm Babet in 2023 the roundhead of the pier suffered damage whereby an existing 20 metre length of granite blocks were washed off along with the concrete paving.

“The handrailing was also taken away by the waves. We are here to make those repairs and enable the pier to be reopened to the public.”

Project manager Ben Leng explaining the work taking place. | Sunderland City Council.

Anyone visiting the the Roker coastline in recent days could have failed to notice the giant crane towering above the pier’s lighthouse and dominating the skyline.

Ben added: “The purpose of the crane is to lift the basket whereby engineers can install a temporary platform that will enable them to replace the granite which was removed, and to repair and replace the concrete paving.”

Also visiting the site was Sunderland City Council’s Business, Housing and Regeneration portfolio holder Cllr Kevin Johnston.

Councillor Kevin Johnston on Roker Pier. | Sunderland City Council

Cllr Johnston said: “The whole process should take around 12 weeks and so weather permitting, the repairs should be completed by the end of July.

“Roker Pier is a vital part of Sunderland’s heritage. Everyone in Sunderland loves the pier and lighthouse and hopefully we can get it open in time for people to enjoy walking and fishing this summer.”