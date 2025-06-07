The wet weather didn't deter diners as hundreds of people headed to Keel Square today (June 7) to tantalise their taste buds with an array of foods from across the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People enjoying the culinary delights of Sunderland Food and Drink Festival. | Neil Fatkin

The annual Sunderland Food and Drink Festival hosted food offerings from countries and continents such as Greece, Germany, America, Turkey, The Caribbean, Asia and Mexico, as well as sweet treats ranging from homemade cakes to fudge.

Sisters Talia and Sophie Lincoln enjoying the festival with baby Isabella and grandmother Carol Moon. | Neil Fatkin

The wet weather held off for most of the day, although heavy showers did develop later in the afternoon. However the inclement conditions to didn’t dampen spirits as people were also able to enjoy live music as well as some liquid refreshment from the surrounding bars.

Check out this video giving you a flavour of what this years food festival was like.