Watch as hundreds of people tantalise their taste buds at Sunderland Food and Drink Festival
The wet weather didn't deter diners as hundreds of people headed to Keel Square today (June 7) to tantalise their taste buds with an array of foods from across the world.
The annual Sunderland Food and Drink Festival hosted food offerings from countries and continents such as Greece, Germany, America, Turkey, The Caribbean, Asia and Mexico, as well as sweet treats ranging from homemade cakes to fudge.
The wet weather held off for most of the day, although heavy showers did develop later in the afternoon. However the inclement conditions to didn’t dampen spirits as people were also able to enjoy live music as well as some liquid refreshment from the surrounding bars.
Check out this video giving you a flavour of what this years food festival was like.
