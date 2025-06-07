Watch as hundreds of people tantalise their taste buds at Sunderland Food and Drink Festival

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 7th Jun 2025, 15:48 BST

The wet weather didn't deter diners as hundreds of people headed to Keel Square today (June 7) to tantalise their taste buds with an array of foods from across the world.
People enjoying the culinary delights of Sunderland Food and Drink Festival. | Neil Fatkin

The annual Sunderland Food and Drink Festival hosted food offerings from countries and continents such as Greece, Germany, America, Turkey, The Caribbean, Asia and Mexico, as well as sweet treats ranging from homemade cakes to fudge.

Sisters Talia and Sophie Lincoln enjoying the festival with baby Isabella and grandmother Carol Moon. | Neil Fatkin

The wet weather held off for most of the day, although heavy showers did develop later in the afternoon. However the inclement conditions to didn’t dampen spirits as people were also able to enjoy live music as well as some liquid refreshment from the surrounding bars.

Check out this video giving you a flavour of what this years food festival was like.

