Watch as firefighters tackle blaze at Queens Cafe in Seaburn

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 31st Jul 2024, 17:04 BST
Fire crews have been sent to tackle a blaze at Queen’s Cafe in Seaburn.

Footage of the incident shows thick black smoke billowing from one of the vents in the roof of the building.

Fire sirens could be heard on the road approaching the cafe and firefighters were also seen on the roof of the building.

The fire at Queens Cafe. Photo: Lee WalkerThe fire at Queens Cafe. Photo: Lee Walker
The fire at Queens Cafe. Photo: Lee Walker | Photo: Lee Walker

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed they are currently in attendance.

Firefighters on the roof of the cafe.Firefighters on the roof of the cafe.
Firefighters on the roof of the cafe. | Tony Gillan

A spokesperson said: “We were called to the incident at 3.42pm. There are currently two fire appliances in attendance and eight firefighters are on the scene.”

A further fire appliance also later attended to support fire crews.

