Watch as firefighters tackle blaze at Queens Cafe in Seaburn
Fire crews have been sent to tackle a blaze at Queen’s Cafe in Seaburn.
Footage of the incident shows thick black smoke billowing from one of the vents in the roof of the building.
Fire sirens could be heard on the road approaching the cafe and firefighters were also seen on the roof of the building.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed they are currently in attendance.
A spokesperson said: “We were called to the incident at 3.42pm. There are currently two fire appliances in attendance and eight firefighters are on the scene.”
A further fire appliance also later attended to support fire crews.
