Watch as cafe's spectacular VE Day display helps ensure Washington never forgets those who made the ultimate sacrifice
The knitting group, which is based at Coffee and Co at Lily Bows Florists in Concord, had seen VE Day themed post box toppers on social media and decided they wanted to create their own designs to display to show their support for the landmark day.
The post box topper which is on display in Concord includes a Union Jack Flag, poppy, and knitted dolls covering the full spectrum of roles involved in the WWII conflict including the army, navy, RAF, home guard and land army.
The cafe’s courtyard has also been decorated in a colourful knitted poppy display.
Cafe owner Philippa Bell, 36, said: “My partner’s dad, Gary Radestock, was in the forces. He has passed away now but we should never forget the sacrifices made by our Armed Services personnel.
“There is also a large number of people living in Washington who have served in the forces. It’s important to recognise VE Day, the sacrifices made, and to educate the younger generation so they can carryon the tradition.”
One of the knitting group members is Allison Cusick, 64, who helped to create a poppy wreath which has been laid at the foot of the mining memorial in Concord.
Allison said: “Washington was built on mining and it is also important to remember people like the miners who may not have been fighting on the frontline, but kept the country going during the war.
“With what is going on in the world at the moment, it’s important for people to remember the devastation that war can cause and those who served our country should always be held in high regard.”
On VE Day (May 8) the cafe will be hosting its own celebratory event, with 1940s music and fashion for people to enjoy. People can also buy a knitted poppy, with all proceeds going to the Royal British Legion, with knitted dolls representing the war effort also being given away to customers.
