Five-year-old Ellis Ward from Hylton Castle has revealed how he stayed calm and helped protect his dad from serious injury after he collapsed with an epileptic seizure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Ward, 35, was diagnosed with epilepsy in 2016 but was on medication and believed the condition was under control.

However, after a holiday in Greece last month James contracted a virus and since returning home has been suffering from epileptic seizures “every other day”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellis Ward, 5, saved his dad James Ward from suffering a serious injury. | sn

On Sunday (November 24) James was upstairs in Ellis’s bedroom when he collapsed with an epileptic fit and was lucky that Ellis knew exactly what to do.

He said: “There was only me and Ellis in the house and I was upstairs with Ellis whilst he was playing on his X box.

“I was sat on the bed when the seizure happened and the next thing I remember is waking up and Ellis had his hand on my head which was on a pillow to stop me from hitting the wardrobe.

“He told me I had suffered a seizure and had switched the lights, television and X box off as he knows I have a sensitivity to light when I come round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He said he had counted I had been out with the seizure for 15 seconds, as the time it lasts determines whether we need to call for an ambulance.”

James Ward is proud of how his son Ellis responded. | sn

Recalling the situation, Ellis said: “My dad had fallen back on the bed and so I moved his head away from the cupboard and put a pillow next to him so he didn’t bang his head.

“I’ve seen my dad have a seizure before and so I was able to stay calm. I knew to move things out of the way so he didn’t hurt himself and to turn off the television and close the curtains for when he woke up.

“I counted that he was out for 15 seconds. If it lasts more than one minute then I need to phone an ambulance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James knows only too well the risk of injury when he has a seizure.

He said: “If I had hit my head on the cupboard whilst having a fit then I could have seriously injured myself.

“I’ve already had a number of broken bones after collapsing and having a seizure. I think Ellis did really well not to panic and was aware of what to do.

“Some people want to try and manoeuvre you when you are having a fit, but this is the wrong thing to do. You need to clear things out of the way rather than trying to move the person and this is exactly what Ellis did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s reassuring to know how Ellis reacted and that he was confident in what he had to do.”

James said he had not spoken with Ellis about what to do in the event of him having a seizure and said that he must have picked it up after seeing how his mam, Emma, reacted when James has previously collapsed.

Ellis Ward carried out exactly what his mother Emma had told him to do. | sn

Emma, 34, said: “Ellis has only just started to see what happens when his dad is suffering from a seizure.

“We have had lots of discussions about what to expect and how to act in an emergency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ellis knows how to unlock our phones and either call me, his nanna or 999.

“He knows all the relevant information that the emergency services would ask including our personal details - his memory is incredible.”

Emma’s guidance certainly paid off when her husband collapsed on Sunday.

She added: “I had recently explained to Ellis that his dad has epilepsy which means that sometimes daddy's brain dances and that makes his body dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I used that analogy so that Ellis didn't get frightened. It clearly worked because on Sunday when James came round Ellis was calm, explained what had happened, told his dad how long the seizure had lasted, and the part that melted my heart is that Ellis was stroking his dad's head and reassuring him.

“He then turned the lights and TV off and stayed with his dad to make sure he was okay.

“I’m an incredibly proud mum and astounded at how maturely and calmly Ellis acted at just five-years-old.”

James has said he is now waiting to see a specialist neurologist to try and bring his epilepsy under control and is keen for guidance to be given to children in schools about how to respond if they are ever faced with a person having an epileptic fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I think it should be part of the curriculum. There may be other children whose parents have epilepsy and there needs to be more awareness of what to do in a situation where a person is having a seizure.”