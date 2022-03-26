WATCH: Adorable seal goes back into the water at Roker after taking a rest

Roker Beach visitors’ day in the sunshine was complete when they were able to see an adorable seal go back into the water.

The seal had got out to rest for several hours and returned into the sea on Saturday afternoon.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) medic Vijay Kritzinger managed to capture the moment on camera, while over 20 people observed quietly in order not to disturb the seal.

The seal had hauled out to rest./Photo: Vijay Kritzinger

Vijay said: “The seal was hauled out at Roker Pier steps. It was resting for a few hours.

"Today was a really warm day, so it was lovely for the seal to have a good rest, because they do get tired."

Healthy seals can spend a large amount of their time on land to get rest.

"A lot of people mean well and they worry, they think that the seal is in distress and they try to chase it back into the water, but that’s not necessarily the best thing for the seal,” said Vijay.

The adorable animal was resting in the sunshine before it went back into the water.

She added: “It’s important for people to realise that if a seal is out resting it doesn’t mean that it has to go back in the water, because seals can rest for a few hours.”

The advice is to keep distance and not to disturb the seal. Dogs should be kept on a lead as well.

Vijay has thanked people for not disturbing the seal and giving it the space that it needed.

Call BDMLR on 01845 765546 if you think a seal is in distress or that it’s being harassed.

We would like to thank Vijay for sharing her video and pictures with us.

