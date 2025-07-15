Washington Wetland Centre confirm death of centre's second ever crane chick

A crane chick which was only the second ever to hatch at Washington Wetland Centre has sadly died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was great celebration at the centre last month (June) when the centre’s adult pair of cranes welcomed the arrival of the chick.

The common crane chick just a few days after hatching. | WWT Washington.

The parents have been at the centre since 2008 but this was only the second crane chick to successfully hatch at the popular Washington attraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crane family were allowed time to bond in a protected environment where the centre’s team were able to closely monitor their health and behaviour.

However, yesterday (July 14) a post on the centre’s social media confirmed the sad news.

The crane chick at one week old. | WWT Washington.

A spokesperson said: “We’re very sad to let you know that, despite excellent and expert care from our collection team and vets, our crane chick has passed away.

“We don’t know the reason but we'll be working with our vets to understand if there's a cause which can be identified in the coming weeks. Thanks, as ever, for the care and support you show our animals and team, especially at times like this.

“Conservation isn’t always easy and as with all species, not every bird that hatches will make it to adulthood. This emphasises the importance of our work.”