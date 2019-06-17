Washington Ukulele Festival returns to North East this month

Some of the world’s finest ukulele players are heading to the North East to take part in the inaugural ukulele festival.

Washington Ukulele Festival is a two event and is set to include workshops, a ‘mass strum’ and a three hour finale concert featuring some of the biggest names in ukulele playing.

Headliners include George Hinchliffe, founder of the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, blues master Phil Doleman, Ukulele Songbird Katy Vernon from Minnesota, USA, as well as Matt Stead of Uke Room, Andy Dan and Miss Stan.

The festival is the brainchild of Uke School owner Steve Kyle, and is in response to the huge rise in popularity in the ukulele in the North East.

Steve said: “The popularity of the ukulele has undergone a massive resurgence in recent years – my classes are packed with players of all ages. I decided to organise the festival to give ukulele fans in the North East the chance to watch and learn from some of the biggest names in the business from both the UK and abroad.”

Proceeds from the festival are in aid of charity Guide Dogs for the Blind, a decision inspired by a pupil of Steve’s who relies heavily on her guide dog Tara to attend lessons at Arts Centre Washington.

One of the day’s headliners include a group of performers, most of whom are visually impaired – the Ukubraillies.

The festival opens at 6pm on June 28th at Holy Trinity Church in Washington Village and then moves to Arts Centre Washington on the Saturday for workshops by some of the performers.

Full details are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/WUF