Washington to benefit from up to £20m windfall and greater control over decisions to improve the town
The New Town is one of 75 towns across the UK identified to receive a share of £1.5 billion of funding being “invested in communities to create growth and opportunities”.
As part of the Plan for Neighbourhoods, a new Neighbourhood Board will be set up in Washington, bringing together residents, businesses and community campaigners. The board will decide how to spend the funding, choosing from options that include rejuvenating highstreets, local parks, youth clubs, cultural venues and health services.
Taking inspiration from John Prescott's 'New Deal for Communities', Labour's funding will look to give local communities more control over what they spend their money on. Labour's plans will enable local boards to have the autonomy to invest in a much wider range of options, including repairs to pavements, community grocers and neighbourhood watches.
Labour’s fully-funded plan marks the latest step in its Plan for Change, which commits to turbocharging economic growth across the country and breaking down the barriers to opportunity as part of a decade of national renewal.
Welcoming the announcement, Councillor Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “It is fantastic to see this Labour Government’s Plan for Change that will bring about huge benefits to our local area and unleash the enormous potential that we know exists in Washington.
"Today's announcement means more control in the hands of local people, and less micro-management from central government.
“This is the difference that Labour in government makes, and I look forward to supporting the work of the Neighbourhood Board as we deliver for residents.
“I’m thrilled to see Labour delivering for Sunderland.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.