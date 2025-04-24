Washington slimmers shed the pounds to raise over £30,000 for Cancer Research UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Slimming World Washington members have shed the pounds to raise over £30,000 for the charity Cancer Research UK.

After slimming down in sizes the group’s members have been donating the clothes and outfits which no longer fit to the cancer charity’s shops.

Slimming World Washington consultant Lynne Pittiglio with all the bags of donated clothes. | Slimming World

The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw with Cancer Research UK is an annual event that takes place in Slimming World groups across the UK. It sees members donating good quality clothes, shoes, and accessories that no longer fit - and they're confident they will never need again.

The Washington Slimming World groups, which meet weekly at Washington Mind in Columbia, collected 1,115 bags of clothing to help support life-saving research into the disease.

Slimming World Consultant Lynne Pittiglio, who runs the Washington Mind groups, is proud of how her members have come together to support the charity, as well as to celebrate how far they've come on their own weight loss journeys.

Lynne said: “It's always a pleasure to see the excitement in groups when The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw comes around.

“When you're losing weight, it can be easy to focus on the number on the scales without realising how many non-scale victories are happening in the background, like our changing dress sizes and body shapes.

"This event celebrates those victories as it is all about members donating their old wardrobe while raising money for an important cause.

“It makes me so happy to see the confidence in my members as they commit to donating their larger clothes, knowing they will never need them again because they've made healthy changes they can maintain for life."

The initiative also looks to raise awareness of the link between excess fat and increased risk of developing cancer.

Being overweight and obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK - causing more than one in 20 cancer cases.

Lynne added: "Being overweight doesn't necessarily mean that a person will develop cancer, but we know that losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent a number of health conditions, including some types of cancer.

“I'm proud to host The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw at my Slimming World group to help Cancer Research UK continue its vital work."

Last year, Slimming World members, Consultants and head office staff raised £2.9m for Cancer Research UK through The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and they are “aiming to make this year even bigger and better”.

The Washington Mind Slimming World group is held at Washington Mind in Columbia every Thursday evening, Friday morning and evening and Saturday morning.

For more information or to join Lynne's group either call in or phone her on 07960750886.