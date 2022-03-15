Gillian Bowman, 52, from Oxclose, Washington, weighed 18st 4lbs when she first joined Slimming World 11 years ago, after piling on the pounds during her pregnancy and after giving birth was told by doctors that she was ‘grossly obese’.

After struggling to battle her sweet tooth, Gillian joined Slimming World, where she attended on and off for 11 years and has gone on to lose 4st 6lbs, renewing her confidence and allowing her to be healthy enough to care for her son Adam, who is autistic.

After finding success through Slimming World, Gillian will now be launching her own group, where she hopes to help people going through the same struggles she once faced.

She said: “Hearing those words from the doctors was a real wake up call. I found Slimming World and it completely revitalised my life. It’s important I'm as fit as I can be for my son Adam, so Slimming World has really helped me find a healthy lifestyle.

“I have a really sweet tooth, I love desserts and Slimming World allows you to enjoy food but in different ways and through compromises.”

Since losing the weight, Gillian has regained her confidence, going from a size 22 down to a size 14 and is relishing being able to take pride in the way she looks.

Starting her own Slimming World class is something Gillian has thought about doing ever since starting in her first group and she can’t wait to get going.

She added: “Since I first started Slimming World years and years ago, I always thought this is something I could do and would really enjoy so I’m really excited to have that opportunity.

“To someone just starting their slimming world journey, I would say slow and steady wins the race. It may feel like you’re a long way from where you want to be but you can get there.”

Gillian’s Slimming World classes will take place at the Millennium Centre starting Monday, March 21, and will be every Monday at 5.30pm and 7pm.

