Washington's Marks and Spencer store manager Rob Slone really is going the extra mile - or 13 - this weekend as he is taking part in the Great North Run to raise money for the mental health charity YoungMinds.

Rob, 42, is one of five store mangers taking on the iconic challenge after completing his first Great North Run last year.

He said: “I did the run last year for charity with two M&S colleagues. I was nervous as I didn’t know what to expect, but this year I’m really excited about taking part.

“I didn’t expect to see people lining the roadside all the way to the finish and the support was amazing.

“I’m not a runner but I really enjoyed the day. I go to the gym three-times-a-week and in the last couple of months I’ve started doing more training on the running machine.

“I’m hoping to beat last year’s time and complete the run in under two-and-a-half-hours.”

YoungMinds is a mental health charity which helps to ensure young people, children and their parents get the support they need for their mental wellbeing.

Last year (2023) M&S announced a partnership with the charity with the aim of raising £5m over three years.

Rob and his fellow four runners set an initial target of raising £5,000 but have already raised £6,800 following in-store fundraising events and sponsorship from colleagues.

Rob said: “It was a really easy decision to raise money for YoungMinds and it took seconds to decide on our choice of charity.

“From a personal perspective, I have three children aged 16, 14 and 12 and I know the importance of mental wellbeing when they are growing up.

“We’ve never had to use the support of YoungMinds but it’s a fantastic charity and it’s good to know that support is there if we were to need it.”

Research commissioned last year (2023) by M&S and YoungMinds found that despite struggling with their mental health, 65% of young people hadn’t asked for any kind of formal support, with 33% of saying they felt “too embarrassed”.

While loneliness was found to be the primary cause of mental health problems among the young people surveyed, 61% of those waiting for mental health support said they had stopped attending school, college, university, or work – risking greater isolation form their friends.

Laura Bunt, Chief Executive of YoungMinds, said: “Life is increasingly tough for young people and record numbers are in need of support for their mental health.

“When they’re able to access the help they need, things can get better, but the wait for support is often too long or the right support isn’t available.

“Together with M&S, we want to show young people that together we can turn things around. The incredible fundraising efforts of Rob and his colleagues, and the whole team at M&S will help us reach and support more young people and the adults in their lives.

“The whole YoungMinds team will be cheering them on this Sunday.”

Also running for YoungMinds are Hellen Chaganis, store manager at M&S Durham Arnison, Zoe Bober, deputy store manager at M&S Silverlink in Newcastle, and Vicky Stephenson and Josh Cooper, deputy store managers at M&S Metrocentre in Gateshead.

Through its partnership with YoungMinds, M&S have already raised over £2.1million with the aim of supporting seven million young people and the adults.

You can support Rob and his colleagues’ cause via the team’s JustGiving page.