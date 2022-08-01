Quinn Lux Lownie jetted off from her Washington home to Texas for the Miss Pre Teen Galaxy Pageant where she will represent the United Kingdom.
The nine-year-old will be competing in the 20th anniversary of the Galaxy International pageants after she was crowned with her title two years ago, before the pandemic struck.
She said: “We’re all so proud of Quinn, and she’s so so excited to be representing the UK in a huge international competition, which starts this week.
"She’s only nine-years-old, she it’s incredible what she has achieved. We were supposed to attend the finals in Chicago in 2020 but couldn’t when the pandemic hit so we’re looking forward to finally going.”
Read More
Since 2020, the young competitor has raised more than £16,000 for charities across the region as part of her fundraising efforts as Miss Pre Teen Galaxy UK.
Her mum added: “She is always out and about raising money and donating to charities, she is using her platform for positive things.
"I think sometimes people think it’s all about the make up and hair, which is still a big part, but there is so much more to it and Quinn has done incredibly well.”
Quinn, who is an ambassador for Amber’s Law – a charity that is campaigning to change the current cervical smear test law from the current age of 25 down to 18 following the death of 25-year-old Amber Rose Cliff – has also raised money for the national autistic society.
Ashleigh said: “She’s so excited to make new friends and the fashion round of the competition, she’s super sassy on the stage.
"Quinn has taken part in pageants since she was four-years-old and she loves them, it’s like a little community. She makes the most of her platform by promoting and raising money for charity – she’s amazing.”
The International Galaxy pageant begins on August 2 and finishes on August 6.